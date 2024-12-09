Famagusta Collaborates with EasyJet to Extend Tourism Season

Famagusta’s regional tourism board, Etap, recently held a meeting with representatives from EasyJet Holidays, the low-cost airline’s holiday arm. Discussions centered around strategies for extending the region’s tourism season beyond the traditional peak months, with plans to implement them in 2025.

Key Participants

The meeting included Etap board president and Ayia Napa Mayor Christos Zannetou, Paralimni-Deryneia Mayor Giorgos Nikolettos, and Famagusta Hoteliers Association (Pasyxe) President Panayiotis Constantinou. EasyJet Holidays’ Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Bixby, also attended.

Focus Areas

Stakeholders emphasized coordinated efforts to reduce seasonal reliance and boost tourism year-round. Here are some of the key points discussed:

Reviewing the region’s 2023 tourism performance.

Collaborating to make Famagusta attractive outside the summer peak.

Strengthening infrastructure to cater to a broader range of tourists.

Recognizing the role of EasyJet Holidays in tourism promotion.

Famagusta officals and EasyJet Holidays representatives agreed to keep communication open, aiming to identify actionable steps to extend seasonal opportunities.

Award for Contributions

During the meeting, Paul Bixby received the honorary title of “Distinguished Friend and Supporter of the Famagusta Region.” This newly introduced recognition underscores significant efforts toward enhancing the region’s tourism offerings.

According to Etap, this supporter award reflects gratitude for the “long-standing support” provided by EasyJet Holidays in bringing visitors to Famagusta. Ayia Napa Mayor Christos Zannetou agreed noting, “We deeply appreciate EasyJet’s steady support in promoting Famagusta and hope to strengthen this cooperation further.”

Highlighting Regional Potential

The mayor reiterated Famagusta’s potential as a destination offering year-round experiences. He pointed out attractions ranging from coastal areas like Ayia Napa and Protaras to inland activities. Zannetou also said:

The gradual extension of the tourism season requires coordinated efforts and contributions from all stakeholders.

Paralimni-Deryneia Mayor Giorgos Nikolettos also emphasized further collaboration to improve infrastructure and develop specialized tourism options. “It’s essential to meet visitors’ expectations throughout the year,” he remarked.

Unified Vision

Panayiotis Constantinou, Pasyxe president, highlighted the unity among stakeholders in pursuing extended tourism opportunities. He acknowledged the critical role of EasyJet Holidays, along with the support of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, in making this vision a reality.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment among all participants to continue their efforts in tackling the region’s seasonality challenges.

The meeting marks a big step forward to establish Famagusta as a four seasons destination.