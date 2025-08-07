3.5 Million Euro Contract Signed for E. Venizelou Street Revamp in Gazi

The future of Gazi is set for a striking transformation thanks to a 3.5 million euro contract signed by the Governor of Crete, Stavros Arnaoutakis. This investment targets the redevelopment of E. Venizelou Street, from Macedonia Street up to the Church of St. Nikolaos. Funding comes from the Special Development Program “Antonis Tritsis” through a dedicated investment loan from the Deposits and Loans Fund, along with regional resources. The allocated budget will cover projects such as sidewalk expansion with durable materials, creation of green spaces, unified pedestrian paths, and modernization of street furniture and lighting.

“The upgrade of E. Venizelou in Gazi, a vision shared by the city and our administration, is now set to become reality. This project will make a significant difference to Gazi’s urban landscape. My thanks go to Regional Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis for his continued support, the technical teams, and my own collaborators for their dedication,” said Malevizi Mayor, Menelaos Bokelas.

This urban renewal project stands out as one of the most significant infrastructure initiatives for the Municipality of Malevizi, aiming to:

Boost road safety for drivers and pedestrians

Upgrade the quality of daily life for residents

Strengthen business activity across Gazi and the wider area

According to Regional Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis,

“This is a key development project for Malevizi. Its funding falls within the comprehensive planning framework of the Region of Crete.”

Years of preparation and pursuit of alternative funding paved the way for this investment. The reallocation of resources, after securing European funds for other vital works, freed up the budget for the E. Venizelou project, benefiting not just Malevizi but four other municipalities across Crete.

“By moving funds intelligently, we made it possible to support significant projects like this one in five municipalities,” Arnaoutakis shared, underlining the region’s efficient use of resources.

How the Project Unfolds

The project’s heart lies in a vibrant redesign of Gazi’s most central artery, which will serve both as a main thoroughfare and a growth driver for the municipality. Highlights include:

Widening and reinforcing sidewalks

Adding extensive green areas

Improving pedestrian routes

Installing new benches and street lights

This redesign will ensure smoother pedestrian and vehicle movement through Gazi, as well as foster a more attractive city center.

The contract signing brought together a notable group, including Deputy Regional Governors Nikos Syrigonakis, Nikos Xylouris, Stavros Tzedakis, Deputy Mayors Aris Saloustros, Vaggelis Parasyris, Fanis Kokkinakis, Manolis Vistis, Regional Councilor Kostas Fasoulakis, Gazios Community President Nikos Patramanis, and other municipal and regional officials, alongside representatives from the construction firm set to deliver the works.