Fire Protection in the Countryside: Rules, Hefty Fines, and Absolute Zero Tolerance

Wildfires leave scars that last for years, eating through forests, farmlands, parks, and even the edges of towns. Every fire starts with a spark—a careless act or ignored rule can quickly turn into disaster. Greek authorities have made fire protection a priority, setting out rules for everyone. Officials warn, “Zero tolerance will be shown when the law is broken. No excuse is accepted for putting lives and nature at risk.”

Fire outbreaks often start with everyday activities in the countryside. Tasks like burning clippings, using equipment that creates heat or sparks, or setting off fireworks come with serious risks.

Key points, drawn from the latest Fire Service Directives and new Criminal Code, keep everyone on high alert:

Prohibited Acts and Workers’ Responsibilities

Burning plant remains (clippings, crop residue, dry grass) and trash in the open is banned throughout the fire season, regardless of the warning level.

Nobody may use fire outdoors, including for recreation, during this period.

Hot work such as welding, grinding, or using equipment that produces sparks or open flames is strictly forbidden when the fire risk is at Level 4 (very high) or Level 5 (alarm). On other days, set safety measures and get approval before starting such jobs.

Fireworks, firecrackers, and similar devices must never be used in rural or forested areas if the fire index is Category 3 (high) or above, or when safety rules cannot be met.

Smoking out bees is not allowed under high-risk conditions without all preventive steps in place.

Activities near protected natural zones, field edges, and even city parks are included.

Full details on what is not allowed, or allowed conditionally, can be found in the 9/2024 Fire Service Directive ([FEK B’ 2387]).

Punishment is Swift and Heavy

Greek law leaves no room for leniency:

More than 600 administrative fines have already been issued in 2025 for fire safety violations. Many turned into real wildfires.

Single violations can bring fines up to €50,000 based on the 19/2024 Fire Service Directive ([FEK B’2550]).

based on the 19/2024 Fire Service Directive ([FEK B’2550]). The Justice Ministry has stated, “Anyone found breaking fire prevention laws will face the full force of legal and financial consequences. Public safety comes first.”

Under the new Criminal Code, keeping fires, doing hot work, or using sparking equipment or fireworks in high fire risk times brings at least one year in jail and fines starting at €10,000 .

. Causing severe wildfire damage becomes a felony (katourgima) with stiffer sentences. Deliberately starting a fire can lead to a prison term with no parole, no option to pay for release, and extra fines up to €200,000 .

Preparatory acts that could lead to arson are also prosecuted as felonies.

If a fire causes death, severe injury, or burns large areas, courts may confiscate property from the responsible party.

Authorities have doubled fire patrols and inspections, warning that “violators will face zero tolerance and strict penalties.” The government is not waiting for disasters to strike—they are coming down hard, before flames take hold.