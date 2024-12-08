11th Standardized Olive Oil Competition in Crete

The Region of Crete and the Agro-nutritional Partnership of Crete are hosting the 11th Standardized Olive Oil Competition. The event seeks to showcase the distinctive quality of Cretan extra virgin olive oil while promoting its reputation both in Greece and abroad. Additionally, it aims to improve production and packaging standards across the industry.

This competition is organized alongside:

ELGO DIMITRA, Institute of Olive and Subtropical Plants of Chania

Mediterranean Agronomic Institute of Chania

Exporters Association of Crete (SEK)

Standardizers Association of Crete (SYTEK)

Cretan Olive Oil Network

Association of Olive Municipalities in Crete (SEDIK)

Organoleptic Laboratory of Crete (ASR)

The event will be held over three days, from March 21 to March 23, 2025.

Competition Goals

The competition aims to:

Highlight the unique qualities and characteristics of “Crete/Kriti” extra virgin olive oil.

Strengthen its brand image in local and international markets.

Enhance expertise in production, processing, and packaging.

Renowned EU and International Olive Council expert Efi Christopoulou will head the tasting panel. Known for her significant contributions to organoleptic evaluation in Greece, she brings unparalleled experience to this event.

Eligibility for Participation

Businesses, cooperatives, and individuals involved in the standardization and trade of extra virgin olive oil can participate. Entrants must offer certified olive oil under a registered brand and LOT number from the 2024-2025 harvest season.

Products should be available in a minimum quantity of 1,000 kg and fall into one of these categories:

Conventional extra virgin olive oil

Organic extra virgin olive oil (with valid certification)

PDO or PGI-certified extra virgin olive oil (with Agrocert documentation)

New category: “Innovation”

Key Dates and Application

Applications for participation will open soon.

For further details, interested parties can contact the Agro-nutritional Partnership of the Region of Crete at:

Phone: +30 2813 410234

Email: iro@agrocrete.com

Event Highlights

Three-day competition: March 21-23, 2025

Global recognition for Cretan olive oil

Four participation categories, including a new “Innovation” section

Leadership by an internationally recognized expert in olive oil tasting

This competition offers an exceptional platform for producers and businesses to demonstrate their excellence and connect with audiences worldwide. Get ready to celebrate, compete, and showcase the best that Crete has to offer.