Nader Sculpture Park Opens in Miami Design District

- December 8th, 2024 03:13 pm

Nader Sculpture Park: A Gary Nader Initiative was inaugurated during Miami Art Week, this outdoor park in the Miami Design District features over 50 monumental sculptures by renowned artists such as Botero, Hudson, Cruz-Diez, and Kusama. A unique destination where art, nature, and community come together to elevate Miami’s cultural landscape.

The Nader Sculpture Park has officially opened in the Miami Design District, solidifying the city’s status as a major arts hub. Opening during Miami Art Week, the park is already stealing the spotlight in this year’s Art Basel festivities. Art lovers, collectors, and global visitors are flocking to experience this fresh cultural landmark.

The park showcases over 50 large-scale sculptures by renowned artists such as Fernando Botero, Yayoi Kusama, Jeff Koons, Olafur Eliasson, and Richard Hudson. Additional works include pieces by Rufino Tamayo, Alexander Calder, Bernar Venet, Sophia Vari, Jesús Rafael Soto, Rachel Valdés, Agustín Cárdenas, Oswaldo Vigas, and Robert Indiana. The collection bridges the gap between art, nature, and the local community, creating an open-air cultural escape for visitors.

Designed to Inspire

Interior designer Bea Pernia spearheaded the park’s layout and design. Known for her work with BEA Interiors Design, she brought her signature touch of organic materials and elegance to the space. Her sculptural furniture from the Atus Collection is thoughtfully integrated into the park, enhancing the visitor experience. This interdisciplinary approach cements the park as a place where art meets function and community engagement.

More than an art garden, the Nader Sculpture Park doubles as a space for diverse events. Some of the activities planned include cultural programs, live music concerts, fashion shows, and private gatherings. This multifunctional approach ensures an inclusive atmosphere for locals and visitors while enriching Miami’s cultural scene.

About Iorgos Pappas

