Major Road Infrastructure Plans for Zagreb Between 2024-2028

Zagreb will witness a bold transformation as Mayor Tomislav Tomašević introduced a monumental €200 million project to overhaul the city’s transportation infrastructure. The initiative is hailed as the city’s most ambitious undertaking in two decades.

Renewed Public Transit Ambitions

In response to a 34% increase in vehicles over the past decade, the mayor acknowledged the urgent need for substantial support in its public transit systems and will implement a comprehensive investment plan, targeting the reinvigoration of trams, buses, and necessary supportive infrastructure.

Long-standing neglect in the public transport area calls for a visionary approach, as the city’s reliance on automobiles remains heavy.

Substantial enhancements are being made to counteract this dependency, including modernized tramlines and buses, new substations for improved energy supply, and state-of-the-art infrastructure to assure reliable service.

Expanding and Enhancing Roadways

While amplifying public transport, the city’s management is equally dedicated to upgrading key roadways to ease congestion and enhance connectivity, for example:

Kolakova and Branimirova Streets

Sarajevska Street

Jarun Bridge and Medpotoki Underpass

Šarengradska Street

These endeavours, meticulously planned since the inception of Mayor Tomašević’s term, are now beginning to take shape. The construction of Branimirova Street’s first phase has already reached fruition, with further expansions of Rudolf Kolak Street set for 2025.

Advancing Urban Connectivity

The forthcoming Jarun Bridge will majestically span 625 meters, providing dual lanes, a central tram track, and pedestrian pathways. It will serve as a vital link between western Zagreb and Novi Zagreb, promising to significantly improve traffic flow. Already, detailed designs are underway to ensure this bridge seamlessly integrates with key thoroughfares such as Jadranska Avenue and Horvaćanska Road.

Up north-west, a modern underpass project at Medpotoki Street and Bologna Avenue signals the city’s dedication to timely transit solutions. This new passage will span some 400 meters and feature facilities for both cyclists and pedestrians. Complementary improvements will reshape Mahatma Gandhi Street with added parking and expand Sigetje Street and Samobor Road for better traffic management.

Zagreb’s investment extends to the city’s heart, addressing the long-standing congestion on Savska Road by creating a new vital link, Šarengradska Street. This development ensures a more dynamic entrance from the Jadranski Bridge, promising smoother traffic flow by 2028.