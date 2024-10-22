EFW Airspace L Bins Improve Overhead Storage in A320 Airliners

In May 2023, Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW) secured a contract with Airbus to produce the Airspace L Bins for the A320 family. EFW collaborated closely with the Airbus design team to craft an overhead bin that balanced cost-efficiency and sustainability while delivering more storage by reusing many parts of the original bin, including the sidewall, ceiling and lighting. Tailored specifically for single-aisle planes, these enhanced storage solutions set a new standard in cabin design.

“We know from talking with airline customers that bigger bins are a clear need to enhance the passenger experience. As with the XL bins, the L bins provide more space with the added advantage of a plug and play retrofit. We are thrilled to see Lufthansa as the first to offer the L Bins to its passengers and to reap the efficiency benefits it brings to aircraft turnarounds,” said Airbus Head of Commercial Services Europe Charbel Youzkatli.

The new Airspace L Bins can fit bags measuring 61cm (height) x 38cm (width) x 25cm (depth).

An Airbus Fleet Transformation

The Airspace L Bins have rapidly gained traction in the aviation market: after Lufthansa and Iberia Airlines introduced these bins last year, three additional carriers, including SWISS, have signed on for this transformation. SWISS will soon outfit three A320s and five A321s with the new bins, enhancing the travel experience for their passengers.

“EFW has achieved an important milestone for its cabin systems business, with Lufthansa becoming the first Airbus customer for Airspace L Bins,” says Jordi Boto, CEO of EFW. “Becoming supplier of this cabin retrofit solution is showing that we have full capabilities to support customers with cabin interior systems.”

Lufthansa plans to retrofit 38 A320s starting in early 2025, expanding cabin luggage capacity by 60%. Installation requires only 3-5 days and minimal cabin adjustments.

EFW has recorded over 120 shipset orders, prompting the establishment of a state-of-the-art production line at their subsidiary, acosa GmbH. This facility will ensure the timely delivery of high-quality products, with the inaugural automated units ready by the first quarter of 2025.