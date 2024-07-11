Crete Doesn’t Worry About Overtourism

Crete is enhancing services and infrastructure to manage tourism.

Concerns in Greece arise from Barcelona protests over “hypertourism.”

Some residents in popular areas feel issues are overlooked due to mass tourism.

Overtourism leading to rising living costs and poor infrastructure, stresses local communities.

Crete’s local government discusses potential solutions.

Addressing Hypertourism in Crete

Zacharias Doxastakis, the mayor of Hersonissos, highlights (Neakriti reportage in Greek) that Crete is far from experiencing the same issues as Barcelona and Mallorca. He notes that the natural environment in Crete is safe from the current tourist inflow. However, he stresses the state’s need for a sustainable tourism development plan. Key interventions should include improved urban planning and organized coastal zones. Doxastakis also points out the necessity of upgrading existing services over increasing accommodation capacity. He advocates for the promotion of alternative tourism, such as medical tourism, which could create significant projects and enhance the natural environment.

Deputy Regional Director of Tourism Kyriakos Kotsoglou also shares his views, emphasizing the need for a diverse and resilient Crete. He notes that overtourism mainly affects a short peak period and differs in perception among the residents. Kotsoglou outlines a vision for a sustainable, green, and holistic Crete with diverse experiences in its different regions. He mentions the importance of offering unique experiences, like village festivals and ski mountaineering, to balance the tourist influx.

Impact of Short-term Rentals

Short-term rentals have become a significant trend in tourism, with platforms like Airbnb offering experiences that traditional hotels can’t, leading to challenges, such as increased rent prices and tax revenue losses for municipalities. The new regulation approved by Greek authorities mandates data sharing between platforms and local authorities, aims to streamline registration processes, and enforces compliance.

Crete’s strategy focuses on sustainable tourism development, infrastructure improvements, and service upgrades by balancing tourist influx, promoting alternative tourism, and ensuring better living conditions for locals. These strategies will help Crete avoid the pitfalls of hypertourism while reaping the benefits of a thriving tourism industry.