2024 is the Year of the Camel in Saudi Arabia. To celebrate, the Saudi Ministry of Culture will organize a series of events, exhibitions, educational programs, and activities throughout 2024 to showcase the diverse influence of camels across different sectors, including arts, fashion, quality of life, food production, culinary traditions, and sustainability practices.

The camel has played a significant and distinctive role in Saudi Arabian life and has deeply influenced the cultural heritage of the Kingdom. As the national animal and a traditional source of sustenance, the camel has been integral to various aspects of Saudi culture, including art, crafts, literature, and daily life.

The commencement of the new cultural year heralds a singular occasion to exalt the cultural eminence of camels in Saudi society throughout the ages. Having endured the sands of time as an anchor of national identity, the camel embodies a crucial connection between Saudi heritage, principles, and modern aspirations.

Harmonizing tradition and modernity, the Year of the Camel festivities will bolster and showcase the involvement of local artists, writers, and artisans who actively contribute to perpetuating ancestral customs centred around camels. This invaluable legacy is conserved for forthcoming generations by safeguarding and advancing these cultural traditions. Furthermore, it will furnish numerous avenues to illuminate the extensive history and camaraderie between Saudis and camels, serving as a platform for cultural cooperation and discourse.

Preservation of culture is fundamental in transmitting the age-old legacy and heritage influenced by the indomitable bond between Saudis and camels. The designation of cultural years provides a pivotal platform to disseminate the magnificence and splendour of Saudi Arabia’s culture to local and global audiences. These occasions present an opportunity to celebrate and cast a spotlight on myriad invaluable tangible and intangible cultural facets through a series of events and initiatives.

The Kingdom’s declaration of the Year of the Camel aligns with the United Nations’ proclamation of 2024 as the International Year of Camelids. These dual acknowledgements underscore the deep-rooted heritage and profound bond between humans and camelids. Across diverse cultures, the camel has been an integral part of daily existence worldwide. The global spotlight on celebrating the societal significance of camelids across different regions also presents an opportunity to emphasize their role in promoting sustainability. As the world grapples with the complexities of climate change, food security, and delicate biodiversity, the camel, with its remarkable ability to traverse up to 150 km in the desert without water, stands as an enduring symbol of resilience.

A symbol of grit, perseverance, and adaptability, the camel has stood as a steadfast companion to humans in their adaptation to various environmental terrains. Over the course of history, camels have blazed new trails, earning them the moniker “ships of the desert.” By traversing vast distances across arid lands, camels have united people from diverse cultures.

The traditions and cultural legacy forged through these age-old human-camel interactions run deep. Life-sized camel engravings dating back 2,000 years have been discovered on the desert rocks of Al-Jawf in the kingdom’s northern region. Additionally, the unique oral tradition known as “Alheda’a,” used by camel herders to communicate with these emblematic desert creatures and call their herds, has been inscribed on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Furthermore, camel racing and beauty pageant customs instil pride in camel owners and ignite the imagination.