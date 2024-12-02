Retired Hellenic Coast Guard Captain Spiros Aggelakis has expressed concerns about professional fishermen, often calling them an “endangered species,” who should be treated as a protected group. The retired captain criticized current policies, stating that:

Another unenforceable law for professional fishing. Instead of providing subsidies to enable them to continue their work, as is done for farmers and shepherds, fishermen are abandoned to navigate the complex bureaucracy of the Special Management Program for Fisheries, Aquaculture, and the Sea.

Challenges Facing Fishermen

Aggelakis emphasizes that over the past decade, fishing tools—nets and longlines—have suffered continuous damage from invasive species such as the Silver-cheeked Toadfish (Sennin-fugu). The tools of boat captains are being destroyed systematically, leaving fishermen with reduced catches that are commercially unviable. He explains, “It is simply not profitable for professional fishermen, as each trip pushes them into further debt. The state’s financial support is practically non-existent.”

The Toadfish Problem

In 2014, the Port Authority of Agios Nikolaos released findings on the invasive toadfish species, based on research by Cyprus’ Department of Fisheries and Marine Research. These fish began appearing in eastern Crete, threatening local ecosystems. That year, local fishermen’s associations sent detailed documentation to ministry officials, describing the issue’s economic and environmental impact while making eight specific proposals for supporting the fishermen.

None of these recommendations have been implemented to date. Aggelakis says the lack of a natural predator in the Mediterranean allows the toadfish to multiply uncontrollably, worsening the problem for professional fishermen.

Proposed State Support

Aggelakis strongly advocates for increased state aid to support the fishing community. He outlines several necessary measures:

Subsidies for vessel repairs and fuel costs, to ensure maritime safety.

to ensure maritime safety. Compensation for damaged fishing tools , impacted by invasive species such as toadfish, dolphins, and seals.

, impacted by invasive species such as toadfish, dolphins, and seals. Funding programs for new fishermen, including startup grants to procure new tools and equipment instead of relying on deteriorating ones.

Decline of a Tradition at Sea

Reflecting on his comments, Aggelakis reiterated the importance of preserving professional fishing. He added this about the unstable situation:

When I visit our harbors, I see older fishermen reminiscing about the thriving seas of the past, while the number of fishing boats declines every year. Their descendants cannot sustain themselves through fishing and are turning to other professions.

He expressed how professional fishermen have always been the lifeblood of our harbors and the seas beyond. He says we all need to help ensure their survival for the benefit of all.

Bullet Points of Key Issues: