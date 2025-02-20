WizzAir adds another Greek destination to its arsenal: Heraklion, Crete.

Flights start June 17, 2025, from Cluj-Napoca, three times a week.

Prices start at a wallet-friendly EUR 24.99 (or about RON 129 if currency matters).

Goodbye, Chania! Say hello to your new Crete connection through Heraklion Airport.

Expect a tourism boost or, as the airline hopes, packed flights.

WizzAir is back with another low-cost offering from Cluj-Napoca to Heraklion, Crete. Starting on June 17, 2025, three weekly flights will whisk hopeful travellers off to the Mediterranean at fares beginning at just EUR 24.99. That’s right—you can now wonder whether that price includes oxygen on board. While the airline pats itself on the back for being environmentally “sustainable,” passengers will be packing into these budget flights with dreams of moussaka and maybe a suntan that screams, “I only had 48 hours.”

Replacing Chania: New Destination, Same Old Marketing

In a plot twist no one expected, but everyone saw coming, this new route is conveniently stepping over the now-defunct Chania connection. Heraklion replaces Chania as the main Crete link from Cluj. Same island, different airport. This is WizzAir’s way of recycling their offerings while still claiming to “expand.” And let’s not forget the obligatory airport quotes.

David Ciceo, the CEO of Cluj International Airport, graced the moment with remarks dripping in optimism, praising WizzAir’s brilliance for scratching out one Greek city and penciling in another. Flights to places no one can spell apparently attract more summer tourists to Romania.

Meanwhile, WizzAir Malta Managing Director Mauro Peneda delivered a stirring speech about affordable travel options over summer vacations—likely to distract from the fact you’ll be paying extra for luggage, water, and the seat that doesn’t bolt upright for three hours.

37 Destinations, Endless Thinly Veiled Bragging

With Heraklion now in the mix, WizzAir flights from Cluj-Napoca span 37 destinations across 14 countries. Translation? More people crammed into cramped cabins with dreams of somewhere better. This latest addition helps keep Romanian tourism afloat while possibly tanking your patience for flight delays.

To their credit, Heraklion Airport gives travellers easier access to Crete’s capital and surrounding sights. So, while you might miss the “charm” of Chania flights, you’ll gain proximity to overpriced seafood spots and streets packed with lost tourists. Progress? Sure.