Nationwide Strike Delays Ferry Departures February 28

A nationwide strike in Greece impacts ferry schedules on February 28, 2025.

Departure delays and modified routes announced by Minoan Lines.

Passengers are advised to arrive two hours early to avoid extra stress.

If your grand plan involved Greek island-hopping on February 28, 2025, brace yourself. Thanks to a union strike—because there’s nothing quite like labour disputes to spice up travel—Minoan Lines is revising its ferry routes. So, cancel that Instagram post about your smooth journey and prepare for some schedule shuffling.

The company has announced slight delays of certain departures due to a nationwide strike by Greece’s seafarers’ union. Apparently, not even the Aegean is immune to strikes. Here’s the silver lining (if it can be called that): the revisions are organized, and Minoan Lines has shared updated times so passengers can adjust.

Updated Timetable: Check Before You Wreck Your Itinerary

Piraeus–Milos–Heraklion Route (KNOSSOS PALACE) Departure: 11:00 PM (Piraeus) Arrival: 3:00 AM (Milos) Arrival: 8:00 AM (Heraklion)

Heraklion–Milos–Piraeus Route (FESTOS PALACE) Departure: 9:00 PM (Heraklion) Arrival: 2:10 AM (Milos) Arrival: 6:30 AM (Piraeus)



While this might seem like itemized chaos, the instructions are clear. Passengers—well-prepared and the last-minute procrastinators—have been advised to show up at ports two hours ahead. Yes, two full hours, because why let your travel itinerary suffer alone when your patience can join the party?

The Why, When, and How

To answer the inevitable questions: