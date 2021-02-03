Wizz Air Says Seaside Destinations Will Rule in 2021

Pin 0 Shares

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi says his airline can rush to meet a potentially huge demand for point-to-point trips to European summer destinations.

According to the budget airline boss, if summer travel gets a green light it may come very late, Wizz Air can restore flights in under three weeks. Váradi told Reuters, “Seaside destinations will be incredibly popular.”

Meanwhile, the Hungarian airline reported January passenger numbers plunging by 81.8% year on year as the new variants of the coronavirus and travel bans battered demand.

Despite significant losses, Wizz Air seems focused on the long term and on taking advantage of the situation once COVID vaccines are fully rolled out.