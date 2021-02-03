Skyscanner Changes Leadership – Hyperfocuses on the Post Covid Period

Pin 0 Shares

Last month Skyscanner appointed Microsoft veteran and former Travix International chief executive John Mangelaars to lead the company. With the move, the company also seems hyper-focusing on vibrant post-pandemic growth potential.

According to the news back in January, Mangelaars got the nod after an extensive international search to replace outgoing CEO Moshe Rafiah, who will return to Travelfusion. Rafiah, who remains on the Skyscanner board as Vice-Chair, a role he has held since 2019, had this to say at the announcement:

“Skyscanner has become my second home since stepping in as chief executive in June last year, but I feel highly confident in handing over the reins to John.”

Skyscanner has a new core mission to identify untapped demand for new direct flight services, and a focus on a recovery upswing in air travel post-pandemic.

This ‘Unserved Routes’ module, inside its Travel Insight Vision business intelligence tool, could differentiate Skyscanner from competitors in a meaningful and profitable way.

Travel Insight Vision, analyzes Skyscanner user behavior to reveal where people are looking to travel in the next 12 months. The data can allow airlines and other businesses to rapidly respond to market changes, understand emerging trends and optimize or plan new routes.