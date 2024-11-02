Wizz Air Halts Flights from Sofia to Geneva and Lisbon

Wizz Air has quietly ceased two direct routes from Bulgaria to Switzerland and Portugal, impacting travel plans. The airline maintains Swiss connectivity with Basel flights and introduces a new route to Lyon in France’s Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, addressing travel needs to the French Alps.



Travel agencies have recently informed Bulgaria Travel News of Wizz Air’s abrupt termination of direct flights to and from Sofia to Geneva and Lisbon. This unexpected change affected numerous scheduled tour groups. A check on the Wizz Air website confirmed the removal of these routes, yet the airline has yet to provide an official announcement or explanation. Speculation arises that a dip in passenger demand may play a role.



Wizz Air, the pioneering low-cost airline on these routes, served Geneva and Lisbon for over ten years. Geneva’s route, in particular, was favoured by travellers heading to the surrounding ski destinations and the French Alps. Despite these changes, Wizz Air continues to operate flights to Basel, offering travel alternatives within Switzerland.



To meet the ongoing interest in reaching the French Alps, Wizz Air recently introduced a new route from Sofia to Lyon. This marks its third connection to France, alongside existing flights to Paris Beauvais and Nice.



The abrupt cessation of these routes represents a shift in Wizz Air’s strategy, pointing towards evolving travel trends. Passengers seeking to venture into the picturesque French Alps still have viable options through newly opened routes.