Türkiye’s Retail Tourism Soars

In Türkiye, retail tourism trends have shifted over the first three quarters of 2024. Here’s a detailed look at the figures that reveal this evolving landscape:

Visitor Numbers : Approximately 2.7 million international visitors travelled to Türkiye for shopping, a slight decline from the 2.78 million in the same timeframe last year.

: Approximately 2.7 million international visitors travelled to Türkiye for shopping, a slight decline from the 2.78 million in the same timeframe last year. Expenditure on Fashion : There’s a growing appetite for Turkish fashion, as suggested by the notable increase in spending on apparel and footwear, reaching $4.8 billion, compared to the $4.5 billion recorded from January to September 2023.

Souvenir Spending : Tourists also spent an additional $1.7 billion on souvenirs, including Turkish carpets, pottery from Cappadocia, tea sets and teas, Turkish coffee, celery, halva, Selçuk ceramics, Nazar Boncugu (Evil Eye amulets), nargile, and so on.

: Tourists also spent an additional $1.7 billion on souvenirs, including Turkish carpets, pottery from Cappadocia, tea sets and teas, Turkish coffee, celery, halva, Selçuk ceramics, Nazar Boncugu (Evil Eye amulets), nargile, and so on. Turkish Shoppers Abroad : Throughout the same period, 81,000 Turkish nationals residing overseas returned home to indulge in shopping sprees, according to data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK). In contrast, over 250,000 Turkish citizens ventured abroad to shop, slightly dropping from the previous year’s 266,000.

: Throughout the same period, 81,000 Turkish nationals residing overseas returned home to indulge in shopping sprees, according to data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK). In contrast, over 250,000 Turkish citizens ventured abroad to shop, slightly dropping from the previous year’s 266,000. Spending on Health and Wellness : Foreign visitors spent $2.31 billion on health-related expenses—including medical spas, plastic surgery, and cosmetic dentistry—an increase from $2.28 billion the previous year, proof of Türkiye’s rise as a destination for medical tourism.

: Foreign visitors spent $2.31 billion on health-related expenses—including medical spas, plastic surgery, and cosmetic dentistry—an increase from $2.28 billion the previous year, proof of Türkiye’s rise as a destination for medical tourism. Medical Tourism Surge : The country welcomed 1.15 million health-focused travellers, marginally more than the 1.13 million it had welcomed the previous year.

: The country welcomed 1.15 million health-focused travellers, marginally more than the 1.13 million it had welcomed the previous year. Overall Tourism Revenue: Türkiye’s tourism revenue grew by 6.6%, reaching a remarkable $46.9 billion. Similarly, the influx of foreign tourists climbed by 6.75% to 41.9 million.

Despite a dip in visitor numbers, Türkiye continues to charm shoppers with its unique offerings. The region’s fashion industry shows resilience, while healthcare tourism remains a promising sector. This blend of tradition and modernity keeps Türkiye firmly on the map as a top-choice destination for myriad travellers.