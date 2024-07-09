Ikos Olivia Achieves LEED Gold Certification

A Milestone in Sustainability for Greek Resorts

Ikos Olivia in Halkidiki is the first resort in Greece to earn the coveted LEED O&M Gold Certification for existing buildings. This accolade makes Ikos Olivia the third resort in Europe to achieve this rigorous environmental standard, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and responsible tourism.

Global Standard for Green Buildings

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is an internationally recognized certification for eco-friendly buildings. Developed by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), it sets a high bar for excellence in design, construction, and operational efficiency.

LEED EBOM certification evaluates existing buildings on their operational performance, aiming to reduce their environmental impact. The certification is tiered into four levels: Certified, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Ikos Olivia secured the Gold level by excelling in these five key areas:

Sustainable Locations

Water Efficiency

Energy and Air Quality

Materials and Resources

Indoor Environmental Quality

Sani/Ikos Group’s Commitment to Sustainable Practices

The Sani/Ikos Group has received numerous international awards for its sustainability efforts. These include certifications like ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management, ISO 50001:2018 for energy management, ISO 14064 for carbon neutrality, and 15 Blue Flags for its beaches. New hotels within the group also adhere to LEED or BREEAM standards, aiming for high energy efficiency.

Future Certifications in the Pipeline

Sani Asterias, currently under renovation, and Ikos Kissamos in Chania are both pursuing LEED BD&C (Building Design and Construction: Hospitality) certification. This showcases the group’s ongoing commitment to sustainable building practices.

Triple Commitment to the Environment

Sani/Ikos Group has set ambitious environmental goals:

Achieve Net Zero emissions by 2030

Eliminate single-use plastics by 2024

Achieve zero waste in landfills by 2024

Current Environmental Achievements

All resorts are already carbon neutral.

100% of electricity comes from renewable sources.

Extensive investment in renewable energy and energy-saving systems.

Single-use plastics are phased out in visitor areas.

100% water reuse for garden irrigation.

Circular economy practices include: Composting organic waste Using AI to reduce food waste Recycling over 20 different materials, including coffee capsules, candles, and textiles



For more details on their sustainability initiatives, refer to the group’s ESG Report.