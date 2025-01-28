Heraklion Gets a New €50M Waste Treatment Plant

Early Tuesday, January 28, the Mayor of Heraklion and head of ESDAK, Alexis Kalokairinos, joined Deputy Mayor Nikos Yalitzakis alongside project officials to inspect the highly anticipated Waste Treatment Plant under construction. Gone are the days of ageing and inefficient preprocessing facilities.

This futuristic plant utilises existing resources and introduces innovative systems for state-of-the-art waste handling.

The move represents a meaningful leap forward as the city turns its focus to sustainability. Heraklion’s upgraded approach reshapes how resources are conserved, recovered, and reused.

What makes this project special? Not only does it update infrastructure, but it drags Heraklion several steps closer to its ambitious goal of becoming a “Circular City.” Translation: trash isn’t just trash anymore—it’s a potential gold mine of reusable materials.

Why This Matters (And Why You Should Care)

For a city rooted in history, Heraklion’s new Waste Treatment Plant is a step toward modernisation with plenty of perks:

Environmental Impact : Reduces trash sent to landfills and promotes recycling, preventing greater strain on natural systems.

: Reduces trash sent to landfills and promotes recycling, preventing greater strain on natural systems. Economic Savings : Future waste management will cost less and improve efficiency.

: Future waste management will cost less and improve efficiency. Tourism Boost : Cleaner streets and eco-friendly programs attract visitors, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable travel destinations.

: Cleaner streets and eco-friendly programs attract visitors, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable travel destinations. Improved Quality of Life: Residents can enjoy a tidier city and participate in better-organised sustainability programs.

Let’s not forget the facility’s role in Crete’s Regional Waste Management Plan. The new plant introduces measures like:

Sorting at the source for better recycling outcomes

Reusing materials to decrease total waste dumped in landfills

Adding options to turn waste into resources

And here’s the kicker: there’s even a future plan to upgrade the facility to a Recovery and Recycling Unit. Fancy jargon aside, this place could one day handle all waste streams through comprehensive recycling programs.

The Bigger Picture: Heraklion’s Circular Economy Park

The Waste Treatment Plant won’t exist in isolation. It anchors a broader vision called the Circular Economy Park, intended for the Mavros Spilios area. What’s included? Well, it’s not just a stuffy industrial site. Here’s the lineup:

Urban waste processing infrastructure

Facilities for sorting recyclable and biodegradable materials

Heraklion’s main Green Point for enhanced recycling

Collaborative spaces for partnerships with universities and research institutions

Public environmental education and recreational activities

This eco-friendly park will significantly boost the city’s bragging rights. Locals, tourists, and organisations will all benefit from greener, smarter waste management paired with community-oriented amenities.

Let’s talk numbers because they matter. The total budget for construction (including a sanitary waste landfill extension) and six years of plant operation is €50.08 million. Funded under the EU’s NSRF program since 2021, contracts were signed in 2022, with the plant expected to wrap up construction and trial operations within 18 months.