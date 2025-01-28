Avalanche Training in Crete? Wait, Don’t They Just Have Beaches?

It turns out that Crete isn’t only for sunburned tourists who are chugging cocktails by the pool. This February, Mount Psiloritis plays host to a highly specialized avalanche training session—yes, avalanches happen here too. While most skiers picture places like the Alps, Crete’s snowy peaks can be just as hazardous and unforgiving. In short: You’re not invincible just because it’s Greece.

The training, running February 7-9, 2025, pairs the expertise of the Hellenic Rescue Team, a group with impressive chops in mountain rescue, with ANENA, a French organization that’s basically the Yoda of avalanche risk prevention.

A glance at the details:

What: Avalanche training workshop

Where: Mount Psiloritis, Crete

When: February 7-9, 2025 (Friday to Sunday)

Who: Skiers, climbers, rescuers, and winter sports enthusiasts

Why: Learn to avoid becoming an avalanche statistic

Why Should You Care? Because Avalanches Don’t Care About You

Here’s the thing—recent snowfalls in Greece have been off the charts. With conditions ripe for avalanches, Psiloritis and other Greek mountains (think Olympus, Pindus, Voras) are becoming hotspots for danger. And people haven’t exactly mastered the concept of “sticking to the marked paths.”

In 2022, a group of climbers got too cosy with an avalanche on Mount Olympus. Injuries? Check. Chaos? Also check. Rescue missions are getting messy. A few years back, the snow on Mount Parnassus wasn’t just for selfies; it triggered incidents so serious that rescuers had to bring their A-game.

This training isn’t about turning you into the Bear Grylls of the slopes—it’s about making sure you don’t end up on tomorrow’s news.

What You’ll Learn (a.k.a. “Don’t Be the Rookie Who Ignores This”)

Spend three action-packed days learning both theory and hands-on techniques to stay alive out there. Highlights include:

Reading terrain like a pro: Understand slopes and angles before they bite back.

Snow science for dummies: Learn the structure of snow layers without needing a PhD.

Finding safe routes: Plot paths with shiny tools that make you look smarter than you actually are.

The ANENA “four factors” system: Nerd out on this innovative risk assessment approach.

Emergency response: Master rescue gear in case the unthinkable happens.

No, you won’t become an avalanche whisperer in 72 hours, but at least you’ll know what you’re doing—or look like you do until help arrives.

So, Who’s This Actually For?

If you spend any time on snow-covered mountains, this is your wake-up call. Climbers, rescuers, off-piste skiers, and even casual winter sports fans should line up for this. Bring your gear, including:

Backpack

Transceiver

Shovel

Probe

Forgot something or don’t own it? Gear rentals are available because everyone starts somewhere.

For Info, Call or Email:

Nektarios Parmakis (Training Coordinator)

Phone: 6977 246350

Email: avalanche@hrt.org.gr

Do the smart thing and sign up. Or don’t—we’re not your mom. Just don’t expect the mountain to forgive you if you wing it.