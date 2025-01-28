Thessaloniki Gears Up for Celebrity Infinity

Thessaloniki welcomes its first cruise ship of the season on Tuesday, February 4 .

. The Celebrity Infinity, part of the Celebrity Cruises fleet under Royal Caribbean Group, docks for 27.5 hours.

Passengers, mostly from the U.S. and Canada, explore the city’s attractions, nightlife, and UNESCO culinary scene.

Overnight stays mean higher spending, boosting local businesses and the tourism sector.

Cruise tourism in Thessaloniki is growing, with plans for 78 cruise ship visits in 2025.

Thessaloniki is dusting off the red carpet – or at least making sure the docks are clean – as it welcomes the Celebrity Infinity. This floating luxury palace, complete with its 12 decks and capacity for over two thousand holidaymakers, kicks off the city’s cruise season on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Talk about starting with a splash. With an impressive 27.5-hour stay, this visit cements Thessaloniki’s growing status as a prime Mediterranean port.

The Local Economy Gets a Boost

Let’s face it: more tourists mean more euros. And when these are cruise passengers, they’re not carrying just a few spare coins. On average, “transit” passengers spend around €100 a day, while those staying overnight – like on Celebrity Infinity – throw down nearly four times as much. Why? Because they arrive early, indulge in attractions, and eat their way through Thessaloniki’s famed culinary spots. Think local businesses like:

Tavernas serving up fresh seafood and moussaka.

Trendy bars keeping the ouzo and cocktails flowing.

Smart taxi drivers eager to show off the Vergina archaeological site or the scenic Ano Poli.

Why Thessaloniki?

Seriously, the passengers don’t just sit around waiting for the ship to leave. Most of these visitors come from the U.S. or Canada, and the city has plenty to keep them entertained – even if they’re down to the last few hours before departure.

Here’s what makes Thessaloniki a worthy adventure:

The Gastronomy Scene : UNESCO-approved – enough said.

: UNESCO-approved – enough said. Nightlife : Small bars with big personalities scattered across the Ladadika district.

: Small bars with big personalities scattered across the Ladadika district. Landmarks : The White Tower, Aristotelous Square, and Ano Poli’s cobblestone streets.

: The White Tower, Aristotelous Square, and Ano Poli’s cobblestone streets. Nearby Attractions: Vergina (for the history snobs).

Sure, Tuesdays are tricky since most museums are closed. But that’s not a problem; passengers get creative with organized tours or impromptu wanderings. And come Wednesday, they hustle through sites like the ancient Aigai before the ship sails at 2 p.m.

Cruise Tourism by the Numbers

If you think Thessaloniki is just dipping its toes into the cruise world, think again. This port city isn’t playing around:

In 2025, plans indicate 78 cruise ship arrivals from 21 companies, including 10 making their first-ever stop in the city.

The Crystal Symphony, a seven-star stunner, is scheduled to dock on July 9. Passengers even get the chance to board here before heading off to Rome. Fancy.

Cruisers like Celebrity Infinity are more than just pretty vessels barging into the harbour. They pump serious cash into the economy, provide exposure to Thessaloniki’s culture, and keep taxi drivers in business. But here’s the real kicker: the whole experience – from the revamped port infrastructure to the bustling local hotspots – makes for a tourism sector that’s not just afloat but thriving. Sure, it’s not all smooth sailing (maybe unlock the museums on Tuesdays?), but the future’s looking bright. And busy.