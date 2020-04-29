Voxel and Juniper Partner to Ease Electronic Payments Pain for Travel

Pin 0 Shares

In travel technology news, baVel, Voxel’s leading electronic transaction platform in the travel sector, has now been integrated with travel tech provider Juniper. In a move to boost B2B payments in the travel industry, the partnership lets clients directly access the baVel payment service provider ecosystem.

The baVel and Juniper systems have been connected since over a decade, for offering electronic invoice issuance and reception services. This latest news means travel companies that use Juniper as their main booking engine will also have the possibility to directly access to payment providers such as Barclaycard, XanderPay, eNett, Wex, Kantox or American Express.

Using the Voxel baVel payment solutions has a direct impact on travel industry management. In the case of hotels, it automates payments and eliminates manual processing of cards, in addition to being able to link certain rates to low-cost payment solutions. Meanwhile, OTAs, bedbanks and travel agencies can access an ecosystem of multiple payment solutions with one single integration, eliminating costly payment reconciliation and recovering VAT internationally.

In addition, baVel’s electronic payment services offer a secure, robust environment and PCI Compliance in all the countries it operates in. Companies like W2M, Fastpayhotels and Portimar are already working successfully with the integration between baVel and Juniper.

According to the news, Voxa baVel will integrate with Cangooroo, Juniper’s booking engine for travel companies that plan to make a technological leap forward and expand globally. Cangooroo leads in Brazil and has a growing global presence. Current Cangooroo users get the added bonus of electronic invoicing, and other plusses.