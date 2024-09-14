UNESCO Inspection of Knossos Scheduled for September 17

UNESCO will assess Knossos for World Heritage designation

Comprehensive evaluation scheduled for summer 2025.

Focus on the site’s historical and cultural significance.

A UNESCO delegation should arrive in Heraklion on Tuesday, September 17, barring unforeseen circumstances. The main goal is to examine ongoing and proposed on-site operations at the Knossos archaeological site.

Assessing Knossos for World Heritage Status

The UNESCO experts will study developments around the palace to determine if Knossos should be on the World Heritage List. This award honours locations worldwide with significant historical, cultural, artistic, or environmental worth, demonstrating their combined effect.

This preliminary evaluation will prepare for a final review in the summer of 2025. Similar examinations will proceed at six other key Minoan sites in parallel, but Knossos remains the main focus, suggesting the greatest challenge

Since the UNESCO visit comes earlier than expected, all stakeholders must rapidly finalize and provide an action plan. This idea should improve the palace’s entryway and surroundings. The inspection has informed Knossos enterprises.

Important Considerations

Assess and enhance entrance and surroundings.

Prepare all parties for UNESCO inspection.

Promote Knossos’ unique worth.

Collaboration and readiness are essential to Knossos’ possible World Heritage status. The local Greek representatives’ collaborative efforts are crucial to exhibiting this historical gem at its finest since each stakeholder contributes.