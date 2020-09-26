U.S. State Department Lowers Level 4 Travel Advisory for Egypt

Pin 0 Shares

The United States has dropped a level 4 “do not travel” advisory for Egypt to a level 3 “reconsider travel” alert for the North African country. In the wake of Egypt flattening the COVID-19 curve, the U.S. State Department took this recent action.

Americans are permitted to travel to the country for tourism, according to Egypt’s current COVID-19 entry requirements.

Between May and June, Egypt had an average of over 1000 new cases of COVID-19 daily. Since flattening its curve at the beginning of August, the of cases are on average around 150 per day.

Despite the good news, the new travel advisory issues 21 September warns Americans to “exercise increased caution due to terrorism” and the American Embassy’s “limited ability to assist dual national U.S.-Egyptian citizens who are arrested or detained.”

There is still a level 4 “do not travel” alert in place for many parts of the country including:

The Sinai Peninsula (with the exception of travel to Sharm El-Sheikh by air) due to terrorism.

The Western Desert due to terrorism.

Egyptian border areas due to military zones.

Attractions Now Open in Egypt

The following businesses have reopened and are currently allowed to operate at 50% capacity

Restaurants

cafes

sports clubs

movie theaters

malls

Egyptian beaches are open at resorts and hotels but public beaches may still be closed in certain areas. The COVID-19 requirements for Americans visiting Egypt include proof of a negative PCR test certificate for COVID-19 performed no more than 48 hours before arriving; health screenings on arrival, with those showing symptoms facing quarantines. Travelers who present a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours and do not show symptoms of COVID-19 will not need to quarantine.

EgyptAir has also announced having resumed flights from the United States from Washington D.C. and New York.

Source: Travel Off Path