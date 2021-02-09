Trivago Data Shows Brits Ready to Gtf Outta Britain for Vacations

Pin 0 Shares

A recent survey conducted by leading travel platform Trivago shows that 40% of Britons would abstain from sex for a year, even for the whole of 2021, just to take a vacation.

According to the report, 46% of women and 34% of men from the UK said they would be willing to give up sex to go for holidays in 2021.

And if this data does not show the desperation well enough, the Trivago survey also showed 42% of respondents would accept losing their job to take a vacation.

So, to put this in context, Greece’s tourism ministry should definitely be targeting Britons with tourism ads starting now.