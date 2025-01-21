Greece and Bulgaria Collaborate on the Trans-European Transport Network

Development of major European transport corridors: Western Balkans–Eastern Mediterranean and BBA.

Plans to introduce high-speed rail for eco-friendly and efficient travel.

Completion of the Dimario–Rudozem road connection to boost cross-border movement.

Strengthened economic ties and easier movement of goods, people, and services.

Aimed reduction in transport costs and environmental impacts.

Greece and Bulgaria are advancing their collaboration in transportation, focusing on the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). This partnership was highlighted during the Infrastructure and Transportation Minister’s speech at Sofia’s 5th Economic Forum, hosted by the Delphi Economic Forum.

The Minister emphasized the shared vision between the two countries, stating, “Over the last few decades, TEN-T policy has provided a framework for Greece and Bulgaria to work together toward common goals.” He noted that one significant outcome of this collaboration has been the development of critical European transport corridors linking the nations. These connections streamline the movement of goods, services, and people.

Key Projects and Future Developments

At the centre of the discussion were two vital European corridors—the Western Balkans–Eastern Mediterranean and the Baltic Sea–Black Sea–Aegean (BBA). These projects establish pipelines for trade and mobility between the two nations.

The Minister also spoke about the future of high-speed rail. He called this initiative “central to Europe’s connectivity goals,” aiming to make transport more sustainable and accessible. Additionally, progress on the Dimario–Rudozem road connection was highlighted. Scheduled for completion soon, this route is expected to enhance road transportation links, benefiting travellers and businesses between the two countries.

Balancing Sustainability and Economic Growth

Integrating rail, road, and maritime systems serves a broader vision: creating a seamless and sustainable transportation network fit for the modern age. Both nations see the collaboration as a gateway to improving mobility, promoting economic growth, and minimizing environmental damage.

Following the forum, the Greek Minister met with Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Transport and Communications Minister, Grozdan Karadjov, reinforcing their shared commitment to enhanced connectivity.

This alliance between Greece and Bulgaria is laying the groundwork for innovation and growth within their borders and across Europe, driving prosperity and opportunity for both societies.

Στρατηγική συνεργασία Ελλάδας και Βουλγαρίας στον τομέα των μεταφορών