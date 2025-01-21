Attica at the Helm of Greece’s Tourism Growth

On Sunday, the Regional Governor of Attica, Nikos Hardalias, attended Boot Düsseldorf 2025, one of the top global yachting and water sports events. During his brief visit to the German city, Hardalias visited Greece’s dedicated stand, curated by Enterprise Greece. This year, 28 Greek companies are showcasing their offerings, positioning Greece in the international maritime tourism spotlight.

Hardalias emphasized Attica’s importance in Greece’s tourism efforts, focusing on the region’s promising maritime tourism sector. He highlighted the strategic plan to establish Attica as a top-tier, year-round destination, balancing growth opportunities and stiff global competition.

Attica’s coastal appeal, colloquially called the Athenian Riviera, continues gaining international attention.

Cosmo-chic islands near Athens add to the region’s allure.

Projects like expanding the cruise terminal at Piraeus Port signal long-term tourism investments.

Hardalias remarked, “Our aim is clear: to make Metropolitan Attica synonymous with excellence in global tourism. Attica leads the way in strengthening Greece’s tourism identity.”

He also noted infrastructure improvements that enhance local quality of life while supporting economic growth, spurring job creation, and reinforcing the local economy. “We’re moving forward, opening new avenues for progress,” he added.

Solidarity in Düsseldorf: Strengthening Community Ties

Hardalias’ schedule included visits to the Greek Consulate in Düsseldorf and interacting with expat leaders and local officials of Greek descent, like Joanna Zacharaki, Deputy Mayor of Solingen. During these meetings, he recognized the vital efforts of Greek expatriates in promoting Greece’s culture and fostering international ties.

He praised their contributions: “You are dynamic ambassadors of Hellenism in Europe’s heart, keeping our culture, history, and tradition vibrant.”

Discussions also touched on research showcasing German tourists as a significant segment choosing Attica, even in off-peak seasons.

Representatives of Greek community organizations highlighted their activities and briefed Hardalias on their efforts to maintain cultural connections while integrating into German society.

Boot Düsseldorf 2025: A Premier Event

Boot Düsseldorf is a renowned annual exhibition celebrating its 56th anniversary. It draws exhibitors from 67 countries and expects over 240,000 visitors. The event highlights yachts, marine equipment, and water sports while connecting enthusiasts with global maritime businesses.

Greece’s participation via Enterprise Greece reflects the nation’s desire to strengthen exports and establish Greek shipbuilding expertise as a global standard. Attica plays a central role in reinforcing that international strategy through its offerings and active participation.

This year’s presence underscores how Attica tourism is setting new benchmarks internationally while building lasting economic and cultural bridges.