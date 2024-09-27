Tourist Hotel in Thessaloniki Gets a Five-Star Facelift

Iconic renovation planned for historic site

Interest in Greece’s historic and neoclassical buildings remains robust, as their architectural grace and storied past continually captivate investors worldwide. These properties, often heritage-listed, draw attention not only for their aesthetics but also for their prime locations.

At the intersection of Mitropoleos 21 and Komninon 9, a landmark previously known as the Tourist Hotel is about to receive a significant facelift. Northern Greek entrepreneur Kostas Amiridis owns the property, and the ambitious renovation project is set to exceed €5 million. Due to its protected status, obtaining the necessary permits is a detailed affair, with the reconstruction proposal currently awaiting approval from the Ministry of Culture. Plans include extensive restoration, a redesign of the fourth floor, and the addition of a fifth, transforming it into a luxurious establishment. The ownership, under “Omicron Alpha IKE,” features Kostas Amiridis and Ms. Panagiota Amiridi, who contribute expertise from the electrical and electronics sectors.

The newly envisioned five-star hotel aims to significantly increase capacity, expanding to 52 rooms. The original hotel ceased operations in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, yet its legacy as a hospitality icon persists. The enhanced property also includes upscale dining options and a fully equipped gym, catering to the rising demand for high-end accommodations in the co-capital.

Preserving History with Modern Comforts

With over a century of history, the Tourist Hotel, constructed between 1921 and 1922, has hosted guests across its upper levels while the ground floor housed various shops. Designated as a protected site in 1983, its architecture reflects the post-1917 fire boom in Thessaloniki that spurred hotel construction. After a comprehensive renovation in 2003, the site closed in 2020 before being auctioned to the Amiridis family. The renovation seeks to respect the building’s heritage, highlighting unique structural features such as the historic staircase.

The detailed offering balances historical reverence with contemporary luxury, promising an enriching experience for future guests.