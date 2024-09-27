Copenhagen’s Bold New Vision for Tourism

Tourism’s Impact : Responsible for nearly 8% of global CO2 emissions.

As international tourism shows no sign of slowing, with arrivals anticipated to reach 1.8 billion by 2030, the need for transformative action becomes crucial. Copenhagen steps forward with a comprehensive tourism strategy, including an ambitious climate roadmap urging industry-wide change.

A Responsible Redefinition

On World Tourism Day, Copenhagen unveiled its “All Inclusive” strategy, aiming to shift from a passive travel model to one marked by engagement and awareness. This shift views tourism as a path to relaxation and a shared duty among tourist hotels and guests alike.

“When we consider today’s tourism impact, hurdles like community strain and CO2 emissions come to light,” explains Mikkel Aarø-Hansen, CEO of Wonderful Copenhagen. “Yet, we must also celebrate positives like cultural exchanges and economic benefits. Only with this insight can we define common goals for industry transformation.”

Wonderful Copenhagen envisions a future where tourism fosters green initiatives and meaningful connections between locals and visitors. Achieving this vision is essential to tackling urgent climate and overcrowding issues.

Copenhagen’s Green Ambitions

In a move towards sustainability, Wonderful Copenhagen launched a climate roadmap targeting reduced emissions by 2030 and 2035, culminating in carbon neutrality by 2050. This roadmap incorporates often-overlooked aspects such as air travel.

“We must take decisive steps to lessen tourism’s environmental impact,” comments Aarø-Hansen. “Our CopenPay initiative proved the willingness of travelers and attractions to act green. Our climate roadmap sets the course for future actions.”

This strategy provides a blueprint for Copenhagen’s tourism future, with aspirations to become the world’s most sustainable destination. By leading with ambitious goals, Copenhagen aims to inspire global destinations to compete in sustainability. Aarø-Hansen emphasizes, “Tourism is a global business demanding international cooperation to turn it into a positive force. Copenhagen has both the opportunity and obligation to contribute.”

Engagement with these concepts invites readers to reflect on Copenhagen’s transformational journey and its broader implications for tourism worldwide.