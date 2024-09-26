Heraklion: Anticipated Traffic Challenges

Starting tomorrow, both lanes of Hanioporta will be off-limits to vehicles for ten days due to essential restoration efforts at a local monument. The work is crucial to eliminating any potential hazards caused by lingering issues and moisture damage. Although delayed, this project is now moving forward to ensure the site’s safety. As a result of these closures, traffic congestion will likely impact nearby areas, shifting the vehicle load onto Efodou, Pyranthou, and Archiepiskopou Makariou streets.

Local authorities have provided new routes to help manage the expected congestion. Drivers travelling east will need to navigate via Archiepiscopos Makarios, Sophocles Venizelos, and Minoos streets. Westbound drivers should redirect through Efodos, Sophocles Venizelos, and Archbishop Makarios streets.

Giorgos Sisamakis urges drivers to be patient and cooperative during this period. He specifically requests that vehicles avoid Efodou and Pyranthou streets, where temporary markers have already been set up to control traffic flow. While inconvenient, these measures are necessary to conduct the restoration work and safely assure public safety. By adhering to the suggested diversions and regulations, drivers can contribute to a smoother traffic experience for everyone involved.