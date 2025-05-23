3.5% More Visitor Arrivals at Tourist Accommodations in Greece

Arrivals across tourist accommodations reached over 1.2 million in March 2025;

Overnight stays surpassed 2.7 million, both seeing modest but welcome growth over last year;

The journey lingered for an average of 2.3 nights—long enough to fall for the place.

March in Greece often means chilly breezes nudging the sea, sleepy villages shaking off winter, and ferry horns echoing through salt air. Just as the earth starts to warm, so does the spirit of travel. This year, the numbers from the Greek Statistical Authority tell a familiar, comforting story—tourist accommodations filled a few more rooms and fluffed up a few more pillows compared to last March.

By the calendar’s third flip, hotels, campgrounds, and short-stay spots (the kind where breezy curtains greet the sunrise and you wonder if you’ll ever drink coffee this good again) reported a jump: arrivals up by 3.5%, overnight stays up by 3.3%.

The charm of March—soft, golden, and a touch unhurried—pulled in 1,208,535 travelers, all seeking something just a bit different from the classic summer rush. Whether stepping onto cool marble or unpacking bags in sun-washed guesthouses, these visitors clocked 2,728,326 overnight stays. You can almost hear the zippers and suitcase wheels.

Comparing the Guests: Homegrown and International

Not all suitcases are packed with maps in Greek, though. International guests made their presence known, accounting for a sharp 4.7% lift in arrivals and a 3.7% bump in nights spent under Hellenic roofs compared to last year. The local crowd—the ones who know where to order ouzo and who always seem to find the best beach, even in March—showed a reliable rise, too, with arrivals up 2.7% and overnight stays up 2.9%.

Despite this uptick in global curiosity, homegrown travelers still made up the bulk of the crowd, claiming 57.9% of all arrivals and 54.9% of the overnight stays across tourist accommodations. The familiar hum of local travelers, sharing stories and swapping tips, brought life to empty lobbies and deserted breakfast buffets.

A Glimpse at the Experience: Staying Just Long Enough

The average stay painted its picture—2.3 days. Just enough time to try both the village bakery and the taverna next door. Enough for a morning market stroll and a sun-dappled afternoon by the sea, wondering if it’s too soon for a quick swim in the spring. The rhythm of arrivals and departures set the tempo for another season, both sleepy and bursting with promise.