ATHLOS ROAD RACE 2025 to Hijack Heraklion’s Streets

ATHLOS ROAD RACE 2025 will scrap regular Sunday driving plans, cause scenic chaos, and bring sweaty cyclists to local roads.

Road closures will hit Gouves and parts of Hersonissos hard, especially on May 25, 2025 .

. Expect tight traffic controls, parking bans, and lots of warning signs.

Archanes and Asterousia will host a Saturday pedal-palooza with extra police and firm instructions, but no total shutdown.

Drivers are not being asked to be careful—they’re being told to obey, or else.

Heraklion’s police have passed down an edict that leaves drivers exactly two choices: stay home or grumble at roadblocks. Cyclists will thunder down the streets, and everyone else needs to adapt. The ATHLOS ROAD RACE 2025 isn’t just another event. It’s a high-visibility take-over of local routes, complete with sirens, neon tape, and the smell of burning thighs.

Gouves and Hersonissos on Lockdown (Sunday, May 25, 2025)

Plan ahead if you live, work, or want to get lost in Gouves or Hersonissos that Sunday. The authorities are not interested in excuses.

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM No driving, stopping, or parking is allowed for any vehicles in these spots: The side feeder roads running parallel to the VOAK (because why not make things confusing?) The circular route starting at the K. Kavafi overpass and looping to the next overpass to the east. Both mentioned overpasses are off-limits, too. No shortcuts for clever locals.

is allowed for any vehicles in these spots: Police will reroute traffic using detours. Your GPS won’t save you.

Rules for Archanes – Asterousia: A Saturday Special (May 24, 2025)

Not to be upstaged, Archanes puts on its own cycling roadshow the day before. They’ll keep the traffic moving, but drivers get a stern reminder to behave (or at least pretend).

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 4:30 PM until they’re done pedaling

4:30 PM until they’re done pedaling Affected Routes: From the Heraklion–Prytoria provincial road Between the Ano Archanes junction to the Monastery of Epanosifi (for the municipality of Archanes — Asterousia)

Roads remain open, but every driver is expected to: Keep their wits about them. Follow police signs and instructions this time.



ATHLOS ROAD RACE 2025 brings together cyclists and a small army of grumpy motorists. The city police say it’s all about keeping the race safe and traffic flowing (depending on your definition of flowing). They want no drama, minimal road rage, and zero accidents. Cooperation is not optional.

Cyclists: Know your starting points and no-go zones, and don’t try anything heroic—police are watching. Spectators: Want to catch the action? Arrive early, park legally (good luck), and above all, don’t block the view or the streets.