After the Storm, Heraklion Wakes Up Under a Blanket of African Dust

African dust has covered Heraklion, creating a dense haze and suffocating atmosphere

The city looks blurred and "sealed" under a thick veil, as captured from Rogdia overlooking Heraklion

The dust arrives only hours after severe weather hit Crete with gale-force winds and rough seas

Damage from the storm includes destroyed greenhouses, sand-filled coastal businesses, and port issues

Incidents were also reported in harbors and fishing shelters, including boat sinkings in Gavdos and Crete

Winds have weakened, but the air remains heavy and irritating, with residents feeling the impact strongly

It does not go from “bad weather” to “calm day” like a normal place. It goes from one extreme to another, as if it’s trying to keep us entertained—or punished—depending on the mood of the universe.

After the savage storm that hit Crete over the last 24 hours — with gale-force winds, violent sea turbulence, and the kind of damage that makes you inspect your balcony like a crime scene — the city woke up to a new insult:

African dust.

Not the romantic kind. Not the “oh, the sky looks golden” kind.

This is the thick veil kind, the dust that sits over Heraklion like a blanket you cannot throw off, turning the whole urban view into a faded photograph from a bad decade.

From Rogdia, where you can usually look down at the city and see the coastline like it is posing for you, today everything looked blurred, drowned, smothered — Heraklion trapped inside a giant beige cloud.

And yes, it feels exactly the way it looks.

A City Under a Dust Veil

The atmosphere today is not just hazy — it is oppressive.

The air feels heavy, the light looks wrong, and the city carries that specific dusty smell that always makes people ask the same question:

“Is this… normal?”

In Crete, it is normal enough to be expected — but never normal enough to be tolerated.

The dust has covered Heraklion in a dense layer, making the skyline disappear. The city looks like it has been wrapped in fog, except that the fog is soft and the dust is not. Dust is petty. Dust crawls into your throat and acts like it owns the place.

People are already feeling it:

irritation in the eyes

scratchy throat

coughing

heaviness in breathing

headaches, especially for sensitive individuals

Even if you are healthy, this kind of air makes the body work harder. You do not notice it immediately — then suddenly you are tired for no reason and angry at everything.

Classic Heraklion mood, upgraded.

The Dust Arrived Right After the Storm (Because, of course, it did)

The dust did not come alone. It came as the sequel.

Only hours earlier, Crete was dealing with severe weather:

strong gusts

rough seas and coastal agitation

and widespread local damage

In several areas across the island, the storm left a mess that tourism brochures do not like to mention.

It was reported that:

Greenhouses were damaged

Coastal businesses are filled with sand

issues appeared in the port infrastructure and fishing shelters

There were even incidents involving boats sinking in Gavdos and Crete

This is the part outsiders do not understand: island weather is not just “weather.” It is economics. It is livelihoods. When greenhouses are damaged, families are damaged. When sand fills businesses, it means long clean-ups, repairs, lost days, and lost income.

And now, just as the wind begins to calm down, the dust settles in to take its place — like a rude guest who arrives the moment the bouncer leaves.

Winds Down, Air Still Heavy

The strong gusts have eased. The storm energy has backed off.

But the atmosphere remains thick and unpleasant — the kind of heavy air you can almost taste. If you are walking outside in Heraklion today, you will feel it in the back of your throat. You will blink more. You will want to wash your face.

And the worst part? This dust does not look dramatic enough to scare people into caution.

It just sits there quietly, like a toxic filter over the city.

What to Do When African Dust Hits (Practical Tips)

No panic. But also no denial. This is not the day for heroic jogging.

Here is the sensible survival list — especially important for:

children

elderly people

asthmatics

Anyone with COPD, heart issues, or allergies

and anyone who knows their lungs is “dramatic.”

If You Can, Avoid Outdoor Exposure

Keep outdoor movement minimal

Postpone exercise

Avoid long walks unless necessary

Close Windows and Reduce Indoor Dust

Keep windows shut, especially on windy sides of buildings

Avoid airing blankets or clothes outside

If you have an air purifier, this is its moment

Mask if You Must Be Outside

A basic mask helps reduce dust intake, especially if you are sensitive to dust.

Protect Eyes and Throat.

Rinse face after outdoor exposure

Use a saline spray for the nose if needed

Drink water frequently (dust dries everything)

Special Note for Tourists (Yes, You Too)

If you are visiting Crete and thinking, “It is just dust,” remember:

This can trigger asthma even if you “rarely get asthma.”

it can worsen fatigue

And it can ruin a hiking day fast

If you are hiking, do not. Not today. Not in this air. Crete is wild enough without you adding lung problems to the list.

Heraklion today looks like a city with a hangover.

You know the feeling: everything exists, but through a blur. The sea is there, but it is not crisp. The air is there, but it is not breathable. The view is there, but it feels like someone placed a dirty glass between you and the world.

And after the storm, this dust is a reminder: Crete is beautiful, but it is not obedient.

It does not perform. It does not behave. It is a full personality.

One day, it gives you blue skies. The next day, it throws boats into trouble. Then it powders the whole city like we are in some strange atmospheric bakery. So yes — the winds have calmed. But Heraklion is still wearing the storm’s aftertaste. Only now it is in your lungs, not on the streets.