Tour of Crete Cycling Challenge 2021 Runs October 17 – 22

Share Pin 0 Shares

Coming up October 17th through the 22nd, the Tour of Crete Cycling Challenge 2021 will host cyclists from 15 countries compete across sea and mountain routes.

Co-organized by the Region of Crete, and the association of “Cycling Paths Crete,” this years event will be the 5th consecutive jamboree.

The organizers have now established the cycling/exploration tour as a unique event crossing some 600 kilomters of Crete’s wild diversity. The runs this year will traverse central and eastern Crete, a region of unparalleled natura beauty.

1st stage: Sunday 17/10/2021 , 09:00am – Kastelli

2nd stage: Monday 18/10/2021 , 09:00:am – Hersonissos

3rd stage: Third 19/10/2021 , 09:00am – Around Mirabello Bay

4th stage: Wednesday 20/10/2021 , 09:00am – Ascent to the Plateau of Katharo

5th stage: Thursday 21/10/2021 , 09:00am – Ierapetra

6th stage: Friday 22/10/2021 , 09:00am – Elounda Peninsula

This year’s course is the result of detailed, and in-depth study and designing of the routes aimed at providing a challenge, and memorable experiences. Organizers have routed the events to take advantage of the amenities and special details of Crete. Cyclists of every skill level will be participating.

For more information readers should visit the official website of the Tour of Crete here, or visit their Facebook pages here. You may also E-mail the team at info@tourofcrete.com