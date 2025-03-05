Top Greek Islands of 2024 According to Ferryscanner

Mykonos tops 2024’s island bookings, with Paros and Santorini close behind.

Greek tourists favour Mykonos, Heraklion, and Tinos.

International visitors lean towards Paros, Milos, and Santorini.

Over 312,000 passengers opted for island-hopping itineraries.

Blue Star Ferries and Seajets remain popular among travellers.

More than 877,000 women soaked up the sun on Greek islands this year.

A closer look at travel patterns reveals a lot about Greek tourism…

What Tourists Loved About Greek Islands in 2024

Another year, another love affair with the Greek islands. According to Ferryscanner’s detailed data, Greek and international tourists couldn’t get enough of the shimmering waters and iconic landscapes that define these sun-soaked destinations. Here’s who won the popularity contest:

Mykonos : 42,881 bookings—because who doesn’t want to get overpriced cocktails and a side of glamour?

: 42,881 bookings—because who doesn’t want to get overpriced cocktails and a side of glamour? Paros : 41,164 bookings—the ideal mix of charm and nightlife.

: 41,164 bookings—the ideal mix of charm and nightlife. Santorini : 35,092 bookings—for the volcanic drama and those Instagram-perfect caldera snaps.

: 35,092 bookings—for the volcanic drama and those Instagram-perfect caldera snaps. Naxos : 29,759 bookings—the Cyclades’ quieter, friendlier sibling.

: 29,759 bookings—the Cyclades’ quieter, friendlier sibling. Tinos: 21,414 bookings—religious pilgrimage meets serene beaches.

Meanwhile, some less obvious choices also made waves. Aegina, Heraklion, Milos, and Syros sat firmly in the runner-up category.

Preferences Across Borders

When breaking down travel patterns, it’s clear the charm of Greece varies slightly between domestic and global visitors.

Greek Travellers

When it came to local preferences, Greeks stuck with some true classics:

Mykonos topped domestic favourites because, well, even locals can’t resist the all-night parties.

topped domestic favourites because, well, even locals can’t resist the all-night parties. Heraklion, Tinos, Paros, and Aegina followed closely, proving locals keep it simple with shorter trips and mainstay locations.

International Visitors

Foreign tourists flocked to the show-stopping Cyclades, cementing their love for:

Paros : Clearly a winner here, offering that balance of vibes and views.

: Clearly a winner here, offering that balance of vibes and views. Milos : Word’s out on Milos, and its swanky beaches have become a hot ticket.

: Word’s out on Milos, and its swanky beaches have become a hot ticket. Mykonos : Because who could stop hearing about it, even overseas?

: Because who could stop hearing about it, even overseas? Naxos and Santorini completed the top five, with their rugged beauty and easy ferry links stealing hearts.

For anyone asking, “Do the Cyclades ever get old?”—the answer seems to be a resounding NO.

Travel By Numbers: Ferries & Fun

How People Travelled

Travel trends showed a massive shift towards flexibility. Here’s the scoop on how passengers orchestrated their island plans:

312,146 passengers explored multiple islands on a single trip, making island-hopping the undisputed champion.

passengers explored multiple islands on a single trip, making island-hopping the undisputed champion. 162,882 went on same-day round trips. Quick escapes are nothing new here.

went on same-day round trips. Quick escapes are nothing new here. 204,661 passengers brought their vehicles along for the ride. Sometimes, those island hikes just aren’t worth it.

And because stats are apparently gendered for 2024:

877,664 women outnumbered 740,391 men. Feminist sailing revolution? Maybe not, but it’s still worth a nod.

Ferry Operators’ Popularity Contest

Regarding ferry companies, Greek preferences leaned towards names they’ve trusted for years. The top five for domestic travellers were:

Blue Star Ferries Seajets Fast Ferries Golden Star Ferries Saronic Ferries

Meanwhile, international travellers switched it up a bit, putting Seajets at the top, followed by the reliable Blue Star and Fast Ferries. Golden Star and Tallink rounded out the list.