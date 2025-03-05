Halkidiki Makes Waves at FREE 2025 in Munich

Halkidiki participated in Germany’s largest travel expo, FREE 2025, in Munich.

Focused on nature, history, and gastronomy to attract German visitors.

New historical routes connect key archaeological and cultural sites.

The event drew 1,000 exhibitors and 120,000 attendees.

Meetings with travel professionals boosted off-season tourism potential.

Halkidiki’s tourism strategy prioritizes sustainability and authenticity to meet modern traveller expectations.

Reintroducing Halkidiki to the World at FREE 2025

For the seventh consecutive year, Halkidiki made its mark at Munich’s FREE 2025, Bavaria’s largest travel, camping, and leisure expo. Running from February 19 to 23, the event brought together over 1,000 exhibitors from 50 countries and saw 120,000 visitors. With a shared pavilion alongside Thessaloniki, Pieria, and the Central Macedonia Region, Halkidiki showcased its diverse offerings to the German audience, both seasoned travellers and first-timers alike.

Tying Culture and Adventure Into One Intriguing Package

Forget the overused playbook of “sun and sea.” Inspired by its picturesque landscapes and cultural wealth, Halkidiki shifted the conversation toward authentic experiences. Among the highlights at FREE 2025 was introducing a brand-new historical route that threads together three major landmarks: the Polygyros Museum, Ancient Olynthos, and Petralona Cave. This initiative celebrates the region’s cultural identity and lets visitors discover its archaeological and geological treasures.

Outdoor enthusiasts were also in for a treat. The region’s untapped potential for hiking enthusiasts took centre stage, particularly its lesser-known hilly trails buzzing with life during the edges of the tourist season.

If history and outdoor adventures didn’t seal the deal for attendees, Halkidiki’s vibrant gastronomy did. Think olive oils and locally-crafted dishes that could make even Gordon Ramsay jealous.

Meetings with key industry players—travel agencies, tour operators, and tourism organizations—revealed a significant trend: the growing appeal of travel outside peak summer months. German travellers are particularly drawn to May- June and mid-September onward. Halkidiki’s adaptability makes it a prime off-season destination, expanding its appeal beyond summer clichés.