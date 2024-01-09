Unpack ’24: Expedia Reveals the Top 8 Travel Trends 2024

Expedia Group has recently published its Unpack ’24 report (*.pdf), revealing the top 8 travel trends 2024. The e-brochure presents eight essential travel trends for the year ahead, covering top destinations and ideal occasions for trip planning. Considering this report when arranging 2024 vacations would be advantageous.

“These insights shape our travel forecasts, revealed in Unpack ’24, enabling our travelers to be the first to discover and book the most desired trips before they become well-beaten paths,” said Jon Gieselman, President of Expedia Brands.

Here is a short overview of the top 8 travel trends 2024 as presented in the Unpack ’24 report:

Set-jetting: Set-jetting’s influence on travel is stronger than ever. Over half of the travellers have researched or booked a trip to a destination after seeing it on a TV show or in a movie. TV shows like Wednesday (season 2, destination Romania) and The White Lotus (season 3, destination Thailand) impact travel decisions more than Instagram, TikTok, and podcasts. Destination dupes: TikTok popularized “dupes,” more affordable alternatives to popular destinations, which are increasingly taking off in travel. These alternatives offer potential savings, are less crowded, and can be as delightful as the tried-and-true destinations—for example, dupe Seoul for Taipei, Santorini for Paros, etc. Tour tourism: Expedia projects a surge in “tour tourism” for 2024, as nearly 70% of surveyed travellers express an increased inclination in live music tourism to attend concerts outside their local area. Dry tripping: In 2024, zero-proof holidays will likely dominate travel feeds. More than 40% of people are likely to book a detox trip in the next year, with half expressing interest in hotels offering easily accessible alcohol-free options, such as mocktails. Vibe check-in: Location, amenities, and star ratings remain essential, but now, a hotel’s vibe is also a key factor for travellers. Reviews featuring the word “vibe” have increased by 1,090% in the Hotels.com app compared to last year, with over 90% of travellers considering it crucial. Guests search for stays that establish the mood for their entire trip. Go-ccasions: “Puppymoons” and “First-date-iversaries” are becoming popular reasons for travel, as Vrbo research reveals a third of respondents plan more trips in 2024. Groups find unique go-ccasions to celebrate, such as a pet’s adoption or birthday, or watching a significant event on TV together. Outside In: Vrbo found that 42% of travellers book holiday homes with outdoor amenities they can’t afford at home or want to try before buying: cold plunges, padel courts, roof terraces, fire pits, etc. Gen Gen AI: Expedia forecasts that a new generation of AI-savvy travellers, Gen Gen AI, will fully adopt this technology throughout their travel experience. Around 40% would likely use it to find accommodation, while a third would use it to compare flight options, and so on.

OnePoll, a global strategic research firm, conducted third-party research on behalf of Expedia Brands (Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo & Wotif). The survey was conducted online from September 12 to October 5, 2023, across North and South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, utilizing a diverse panel of top-quality groups. The study involved 20,000 respondents from 14 countries, comprising adults planning domestic or international travel within the next three years.