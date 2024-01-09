Keegan-Michael Key Stars in “A Stay for Any You” Campaign by Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has unveiled its latest expansive marketing initiative, “A Stay for Any You.” This ambitious campaign, the largest in the company’s history, features Keegan-Michael Key in a series of national TV and streaming TV advertisements and captivating social media content. “A Stay for Any You” seeks to celebrate the myriad motivations behind travel, underscoring Choice Hotels’ ability to cater to the diverse needs of all travellers with its extensive collection of 22 hotel brands. The broadcast ads were co-crafted by Key, his creative partner Elle Key, and McKinney, Choice’s creative agency. This campaign began on Monday and will grace screens until the year’s end.

Choice Hotels’ latest marketing campaign follows the integration of the Radisson Hotels Americas brands into its premier reservation system. This move also involved the transition of Radisson Rewards Americas members to the acclaimed Choice Privileges rewards program. The campaign aims to appeal to value-conscious families, young professionals, and business travellers, captivating these audiences through Key’s comical portrayal of diverse travel scenarios.

Be a breakfast hero. Be the party starter. Be any a traveler you want to be with Choice Hotels. #TravelsComeTrue

Collaborating with Havas, Choice Hotels orchestrated a strategic media buy, ensuring the campaign’s extensive reach across broadcast, cable, streaming TV, SiriusXM, Spotify, and various social and digital platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Key’s proprietary social media channels.

What version of me is going on this trip? Thankfully, Choice has a hotel for all versions of you — whether that’s business you, family road trip you, or weekend getaway with friends you. Keegan-Michael Key

Highlighting four distinct Choice Hotels brands — Radisson, Cambria Hotels, Comfort, and Quality Inn — the campaign emphasizes the upscale allure of Radisson and Cambria.

At Radisson, guests are immersed in a full-service environment exuding style and personalized service, characterized by luminous, contemporary spaces that seamlessly blend warmth with functionality, complemented by amenities tailored for business travellers and the convenience of room service.

Meanwhile, Cambria Hotels offers an array of sophisticated pleasures and upscale amenities, presenting travellers with locally inspired menus and speciality cocktails to enrich their modern voyages.

Following a significant $2.5 billion transformation jointly funded with franchisees, Comfort Hotels delivers a consistent, inviting experience where guests can savour complimentary hot breakfast and essential amenities, ensuring they feel rejuvenated and prepared for the day ahead. Lastly, Quality Inn offers a comforting retreat, providing guests with cosy accommodations and an affordable respite, allowing them to focus on creating lasting memories.