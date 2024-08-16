Kalamata: Remarkable Archaeological Finds in Ancient Thouria

The mayor visited the excavation site.

Impressive discoveries were revealed.

The significant historical context of Thouria was emphasized.

Local officials joined the visit.

Appreciation was expressed for ongoing support.

On Wednesday (ERT report in Greek), the Mayor of Kalamata, Athanasios Vasilopoulos, visited the excavation site at Ancient Thouria to witness firsthand the significant archaeological discoveries that have emerged from recent work. Accompanied by Panagiota Kourakli, the General Director of the Municipality, and Giannis Gkizas, the President of the Antheia Community, the mayor was welcomed by the leading archaeologist, Dr. Xenia Arapogianni, who guided them through the site and highlighted the most striking finds.

It’s important to note that Thouria has roots in the 3rd millennium BC. It was the largest city in Messenia until the founding of Ancient Messene in 369 BC. Systematic excavations began in 2009 under the supervision of Dr. Xenia Arapogianni, sponsored by the Athens Archaeological Society.

Mayor Vasilopoulos remarked on the archaeological treasures’ proximity to Kalamata’s centre, expressing confidence that their full unveiling would enhance regional development and attract visitors. He highlighted Dr. Arapogianni and her team’s consistent efforts to transform the site and emphasized the city’s pride in supporting this project over the past five years.

Progress of Excavations

Due to the varying elevations, work is advancing swiftly despite challenging excavation conditions. Only a small section remains to be unexcavated, with completion anticipated next year. Although extensive damage from later periods is evident, experts hope that future restoration and stabilization studies will restore the site’s dignity. Financial support and patience will be essential as this endeavour unfolds over time.

The expected complete excavation of the amphitheatre is a source of optimism, as it represents an impressive monument revealing Thouria’s cultural richness and powerful public authority. Recent finds, including a piece of roofing tile from a public building, suggest that construction was state-funded, emphasizing the city’s affluence in ancient times.

Completion of the excavation is planned for the next year.

Financial backing is crucial for restoration efforts.

New finds highlight Thouria’s historical significance.

The developments at Ancient Thouria unravel a rich historical tapestry and promise to invigorate the local economy by inviting cultural tourism and fostering a new identity for the region. The collaborative efforts between the city and the archaeologists aim to preserve this invaluable legacy for future generations.

About Ancient Thouria

Thouria, an ancient town in the region of Messenia, was located in the southeastern part of the Messenian plain by the Aris River, about 80 stadia from Pharae, roughly one mile from the coast.

Thought to be associated with the Homeric Antheia, some speculated it could be Aepeia.

Its historical significance is evident, as it gave the Messenian Gulf its name.

Under Lacedaemonian rule after Messenia’s conquest, Thouria played a crucial role in sparking the Third Messenian War in 464 BCE.

Pausanias noted two cities by this name. The Thuriatae moved from the hilltop of the upper city to the plain but maintained ties to the upper area, where a temple of the Syrian Goddess remained within the city walls.

Substantial ruins exist at both sites. Upper Thuria’s remnants are on a hill in the village of Paleókastro, separated from the Makryplái mountains by a deep ravine. The location offers great views of the plain and gulf.

The ancient walls stretch for nearly half a mile along this hill’s crest. Central to these ruins lies an unusual rectangular cistern, partly carved from rock, divided by two cross walls measuring 29 paces long and half as much in width.

Numerous ruins, including a small Doric temple made from resilient brown limestone with intact seashell imprints, rest on the hill’s highest point.

In the plains at Paleá Lutra are the ruins of a large Roman structure, enclosed by fig and mulberry trees.

The new archaeological milestones serve as a testament to Thouria’s historical significance, attracting attention from both scholars and the public. The mayor’s involvement highlights the local government’s dedication to safeguarding these invaluable cultural relics for future generations. The ongoing efforts at the site are a crucial step in piecing together the past, offering a glimpse into a time lost to history.