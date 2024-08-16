Weather Alert: Intense Winds and Soaring Temperature

Severe winds expected, up to 8 on the Beaufort wind scale

Caution advised for maritime activities in Heraklion

Temperature fluctuations between 25 and 37 degrees Celsius

Local authorities and media urged to stay vigilant

The Central Port Authority in Heraklion has issued a cautionary notice regarding significant wind activity projected for Friday, August 16. The forecast from E.M.Y. / ΕΜΚ highlights that winds from the north are anticipated to reach speeds between 6 to 7 Beaufort, with certain areas experiencing gusts up to 8 Beaufort.

The day will predominantly be characterized by clear and sunny weather in the Cyclades and Crete regions. Temperatures are expected to lie between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius, although in southern parts of Crete, readings may soar as high as 35 to 37 degrees Celsius.

Safety and Operational Guidelines

Given the forecast, those with vessels in local waters should take immediate steps to secure their boats.

Boating and Fishing: To ensure safety, fishermen and recreational boat operators should avoid setting sail during these hazardous conditions.

Readiness for Assistance: Tugs, lifeguards, and other response teams must stay prepared to lend aid if necessary.

Media and Public Alerts: Local media are urged to broadcast regular updates on these conditions, maintaining public awareness.

Local media, both print and digital, are encouraged to continuously broadcast these instructions while the hazardous weather remains. The port authority has readied its team and all available floating and land resources to respond to emergencies involving boats or individuals at risk.

The Heraklion Port Authority stresses the importance of these safety measures and remains prepared to tackle any situation that could jeopardize maritime safety. As the day unfolds, cooperation from the maritime community and the media will be crucial to ensure the well-being of all affected parties.