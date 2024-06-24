This Week’s Horror Picks

Cursed Chef and Suffocating Car Encounters

This week’s selections present unsettling stories involving a cursed chef and individuals trapped in dire circumstances. The film “Property,” directed by Daniel Bandeira, employs an innovative twist on single-location horror by setting the story inside an armoured car. After Teresa, a fashion designer, faces a traumatic gunpoint incident in the city, she retreats to her secluded estate in the Brazilian countryside. Her husband, Roberto, drives her there in a new bulletproof smart car that hasn’t yet been programmed to recognize her voice.

Upon arriving, the couple finds their former employees, who had recently been dismissed, occupying their home. Angered by Roberto’s scheme to deprive them of their livelihoods, the employees challenge the couple, setting off a tense narrative centred around class, race, and privilege. Through shifting perspectives, the film highlights the entrenched divides between people from different walks of life, ultimately leading to an explosive confrontation where no one emerges victorious.

Human Desires and Societal Norms

Sitisiri Mongkolsiri’s film “Hunger” delves into the complexities of human desires within a deeply hierarchical and corrupt society. Although reminiscent of works like Mark Mylod’s “The Menu” and Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” “Hunger” focuses more intimately on the raw human cravings that drive individuals to extreme actions and the consequences they endure.

Aoy, played by Chutimon ‘Aokbab’ Chuengcharoensukying, is an ambitious young cook operating a hawker stall. Her life changes dramatically after she is invited to join Hunger, an elite team of private chefs led by the fierce Chef Paul. This isn’t just a story about culinary challenges. It’s a narrative about striving to overcome one’s circumstances to achieve recognition and success.

As Aoy navigates the male-dominated kitchen, her relationship with the team’s sous chef, Tone, grows stronger. He discovered her talent and became her mentor. Under Chef Paul’s stringent control, they cook for an array of powerful figures, including nouveau-rich individuals and illicit hunters. The latter scenario proves too much for Aoy, prompting her to leave and seek new opportunities with Tos, a prominent restaurateur who promises to elevate her to culinary stardom in Thailand.

These stories immerse viewers in the depths of societal issues and human struggles, seamlessly blending thriller elements with profound social commentary. Whether trapped in an armoured car or navigating the brutal world of high-end cuisine, the characters are propelled by their circumstances to confront their deepest fears and desires.