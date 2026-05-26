Crete Targets Indian Tourism Market

Crete is actively laying the groundwork to penetrate the massive Indian travel market.

In an exclusive statement to Tornos News, Nikos Chalkiadakis, President of the Heraklion Hoteliers Association, emphasized that India’s expanding middle class of 300 million commuters represents an unmatched global travel pool.

While Crete is not currently a default choice for Indian travelers, the upcoming Kastelli Airport will unlock direct accessibility and redefine flight connections with South Asia.

A high-profile “fam trip” is scheduled for next month, bringing ten major Indian travel agencies to Crete for a cross-island B2B networking tour.

In a bid to future-proof its tourism model, Crete is looking well beyond its traditional European boundaries. A major informational seminar co-organized by the Heraklion Hoteliers Association and the Hellenic-Indian Chamber of Commerce in Heraklion charted out a roadmap for deep tourism and human resource collaboration between Greece and India.

Tapping into a 300-Million-Strong Middle Class

Speaking with Tornos News, the President of the Heraklion Hoteliers Association, Nikos Chalkiadakis, made it clear that this initiative is part of a sophisticated, forward-looking blueprint.

“India is a market with staggering momentum,” Chalkiadakis told Tornos News. “Its middle class alone is estimated at around 300 million people, and they are traveling internationally more than ever. Our goal is to secure a viable slice of that market.”

Chalkiadakis noted that while Crete doesn’t inherently possess specific draws catered to Indian tourists right now, the structural game-changer will be the operational launch of the new international airport at Kastelli. The new aviation hub will establish the necessary direct gateways to extend Crete’s operational tourist season deep into the shoulder months.

The Key to Extending the Season

One of the most lucrative aspects of the Indian market is its off-peak travel calendar. Indian tourists tend to holiday during periods that avoid Europe’s scorching mid-summer crunch, offering a perfect antidote to Crete’s winter and shoulder-season lulls.

However, Chalkiadakis warned that winning over this new demographic requires thorough destination homework. “They have entirely different travel habits, distinct dietary requirements, and specific service expectations. It takes time and careful organization to adapt our hospitality product correctly.”

To accelerate this understanding, ten major Indian travel agents will arrive on the island next month for an extensive, island-wide familiarization tour spanning every prefecture. Reciprocal delegations of Cretan tourism officials to India are also in the works.