Villa Atalandia: Paradise in the Middle of Paradise

For many travellers to Crete, the island’s magnetism centres around all-inclusive resorts. Most visitors to Greece’s biggest island seek out beaches and hotel stays that remind them of every other overdeveloped seaside resort in the world. For many, the land of our oldest legends is a Wayback engine to Miami Beach or Malibu. And then there are those in search of something more profound, more beautiful, even spiritual. Some come searching for paradise, in the middle of nowhere, in paradise. They come looking for a place like Villa Atlandia.

Whosoever is delighted in solitude is either a wild beast or a god – Aristotle

Some months back, I made the most fascinating discovery when looking for a unique place for friends on a unique paradise island. Crete, you see, is a continent of experiences all its own. So, when I found the exquisite Villa Atalandia on the lonely road from Ierapetra to remote Goudouras, I was delighted and intrigued. On a vacation Island like no other, finding the extraordinary – well, it’s a task. Of, in this case, fate. Atlandia is one of those places that can have meaning in so many ways, but most profoundly, for those seeking peace, calm, and unimaginable beauty.

Villa Atlandia sits on a high bluff overlooking the stunning remote Kalami Beach, the Libyan Sea, Cape Goudouras, and Koufonisi in the distance. This exclusive villa, surrounded by a lush garden complex, is owner Hinda Haspeslagh—Boeckx’s vision of tranquility and peace. The contemporary villa, with Cycladic accents, is a place of light and quiet, with only the sound of the wind and waves to enthral those who stay there.

Atlandia is about 11 kilometres East of Makry Gialos, which has Eastern Crete’s longest stretch of beach kissed by shallow aquamarine waters. The road to Villa Atalandia is a ribbon through an otherworldly landscape. This is where the traveller’s thoughts slow as anticipation quickens. The defining point of this beautiful Cretan stay is the melding of total seclusion and quiet, with easy accessibility masked by a middle-of-nowhere ethereal feeling. Yes, Villa Atlandia sits on a lonely, winding seaside road, but at either end, visitors can either shop at Ierapetra’s charming shops or sit at a traditional taverna in Goudouras (2.5km).

The entire villa is bathed in natural light and cooled by the same ventilation used by the Minoans at Knossos. This top-level living and dining area is the first of two kitchens.

The villa occupies three levels, each carefully designed for a specific purpose/experience. At the first level, just inside the automatic gates and parking areas, an entrance hall leads to a large living room and dining area facing the sea. Outside, there are spacious terraces for al fresco dining and entertainment. An open gourmet kitchen with a cooking island is also on this floor. The master bedroom suite occupies one corner of this floor and has its own balcony. Two more luxurious bedrooms with sea views and an office are also on this level.

A staircase leads down to the second level, where another spacious living room offers the same panoramic view as that of level one. There is also a dining room, kitchen, and direct access to several terraces and gardens. Two additional bedrooms and a large studio with its own private entrance are on this level. There’s also a fitness area, a utility room, storage areas, and access to the outside terraces and gardens on this level. (Click on the Instagram video below)

On the third level, a sun-kissed outdoor paradise awaits guests for a morning swim, cocktails, midnight stargazing, and everything in between. Free WiFi reaches every corner of the estate, as do tunes from the outdoor sound system. The villa has two covered parking spaces and room for four more cars. An alarm system is connected to an emergency control room. There’s even an E-bike for guests to explore the village.

On the terrace just above the pools, a spacious covered BBQ area is perfect for a family cookout or entertaining

On the grounds outside the house, there is a magnificent pool (Instagram video at top) with four relaxation pools that sit in a majestic position overlooking the sparkling sea. The pools, shaped to represent a wolf’s pawprint, are Hinda’s tribute to her son Wolff. The garden space is an expanse of grass and flora replete with a partially covered BBQ and a remarkable panoramic view because of its amphitheatre design aspect. For those readers who like the short version, this one-of-a-kind holiday stay is unforgettable.

Nearby Points of Interest

The traditional village of Gourouras comes from Cape Goudouras, known as Cape Erythrae in ancient times. The name refers to the local plant “agoudouros” (Hypericum triquetrifolium). For the archaeology buff, there is a lost city called Erythraea in the area. This still undiscovered city was mentioned by ancient scholars in the same vein of importance as Knossos and Kydonia. And just offshore of the village, Koufonisi Island is a wonderland of secret beaches(36), caves, and ancient Minoan ruins wait the adventurer. Likewise, there are Agios Antonios, Apidian, Goudouras, and Pervolakia Gorges hold indescribable natural treasures. Atherinolakko Cave and countless hidden beaches are also nearby.

A 50-minute ride from Villa Atlandia lies incomparable Xerokampos Bay in the far Southeast of Crete Island – Photo by G Da

Villa Atlandia is close to many other South and Eastern destinations and attractions on Crete. A must-visit attraction is Moni Kapsa Monastery, situated on a bluff above the sea overlooking the island of Koufonisi. Only 50 minutes away, Sitia offers scores more marvellous attractions, as does Agios Nikolaos (just over 1 hour). Zakros Minoan Palace, Milonas Waterfall and Gorge, stunning Xerokampos (54 minutes), and Zakros Minoan Palace/Temple (about an hour) are just a few more of the memorable places guests of the villa should see.

Interested readers can find more information on the villa website here, by phone at +32 476 27 28 70, or via Email at staya@tlandia.eu. Booking is also possible via the website.