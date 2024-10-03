Ierapetra’s 4th Trail Ride of Crete Starts October 5th

The Ierapetra ATV Friends Club has once again organized the TRAIL RIDE OF CRETE races. The ATV races will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, 2024.

Racers will compete across 180 kilometers of the mountainous terrain surrounding Europe’s Southernmost city. Competitors will compete in timed stars, leaving from Ierapetra’s Eleftheria Square and challenging the rugged mountain terrain that embraces this part of Southeastern Crete.

The first racer will start on Saturday at 17:00 from Eleftherias Square and finish at Eleftherias Square at approximately 21:30.

On Sunday, the first race will also start from Eleftherias Square at 11:00 and finish at Eleftherias Square at approximately 14:15.

There will be an award ceremony for the winners will take place on Sunday afternoon at 17:00 at the Melina Merkouri Hall in Ierapetra.