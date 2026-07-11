Earth & Sky Dwellings: Where Hospitality Becomes an Experience

An extraordinary opportunity to acquire one of America’s most distinctive experiential hospitality destinations.

20-Unit Experiential STR Hospitality Portfolio | Asheville, NC | $17,500,000

Some hospitality providers offer a few comfortable nights’ sleep. Then some destinations become part of a traveler’s story. Earth & Sky Dwellings belongs firmly in the latter category.

Hidden among the wooded mountains surrounding Asheville, North Carolina, this remarkable hospitality portfolio has quietly established itself as one of the Southeast’s most recognizable experiential lodging brands. Guests don’t simply book a room—they reserve a treehouse suspended among towering hardwoods, retreat into whimsical earth-inspired dwellings reminiscent of Tolkien’s Shire, celebrate weddings beneath the forest canopy, or gather with family and colleagues in surroundings designed to inspire connection with nature. Today, this exceptional property is available as a complete hospitality enterprise, offering investors an opportunity that extends far beyond real estate ownership.

Occupying approximately 21.6 private acres in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Earth & Sky Dwellings comprises twenty individually designed accommodations, each with its own architectural personality and guest experience. Rather than repeating a successful formula twenty times, the creators built a destination where every stay feels unique, encouraging repeat visits and generating the kind of guest enthusiasm that traditional hotels rarely achieve. That philosophy has paid remarkable dividends.

Over the years, Earth & Sky has cultivated thousands of enthusiastic guest reviews and a loyal following that continues to fuel the business through word-of-mouth recommendations and direct bookings. In an industry increasingly dependent upon online travel agencies and rising commission costs, the property’s ability to generate sixty to seventy percent of reservations directly through its own channels speaks volumes about the strength of its reputation and customer loyalty. The business itself reflects a broader evolution taking place across global tourism.

Modern travelers increasingly seek experiences rather than accommodations alone. They want destinations that become memories, photographs, conversations, and traditions shared with friends and family. Earth & Sky anticipated that shift years before “experiential travel” became one of hospitality’s defining trends.

The village overlook at Earth & Sky Dwellings offers a remarkable experience for almost any kind of private event.

The result is a destination that functions equally well as a romantic escape, a family adventure, a wellness retreat, or a venue for life’s most meaningful celebrations. Weddings have become an especially important component of the property’s success. Purpose-designed gathering spaces, spectacular mountain surroundings, and distinctive accommodations create an atmosphere difficult to duplicate elsewhere in the region. Couples searching for an unforgettable setting discover far more than an event venue—they find an entire village (above) that can host family and friends in a single immersive location. Corporate retreats, wellness programs, creative workshops, and private group buyouts provide additional revenue streams that complement the thriving short-term rental operation while helping smooth seasonal fluctuations common throughout the hospitality industry.

Operationally, Earth & Sky represents a mature business rather than a speculative concept. Professional management systems, established reservation platforms, experienced operational procedures, marketing infrastructure, and a recognized brand identity are already in place. Qualified buyers acquire not only beautifully designed real estate but an operating hospitality enterprise with demonstrated market performance and substantial goodwill accumulated over years of successful operation. Perhaps equally compelling is what has yet to be built.

Approximately 4.65 acres remain available for future hospitality-oriented development. Whether envisioned as luxury wellness facilities, spa amenities, additional boutique accommodations, creative event spaces, or entirely new guest experiences, the remaining land provides investors with an uncommon opportunity to expand an already successful destination without sacrificing its intimate character. Location, of course, remains fundamental to any hospitality investment.

Asheville has become one of America’s most celebrated mountain destinations, attracting visitors year-round with its vibrant culinary scene, thriving arts community, outdoor recreation, Blue Ridge Parkway access, and reputation as one of the country’s most desirable small cities. Tourism continues to play an essential role in the regional economy, drawing visitors seeking authenticity, craftsmanship, and the restorative qualities of the Appalachian landscape. Earth & Sky Dwellings occupies a distinctive position within that market. Conventional hotel developers cannot easily replicate its accommodations, nor can their identity be manufactured overnight. Years of thoughtful design, careful stewardship, exceptional guest experiences, and consistent operational excellence have created something increasingly rare in modern hospitality: a destination with genuine character and a recognizable sense of place.

For investors, this represents more than an attractive collection of buildings on valuable mountain acreage. It is the opportunity to become the steward of a thriving hospitality brand with an established customer base, diversified income streams, operational maturity, and meaningful opportunities for thoughtful expansion. Few hospitality properties arrive on the market combining architectural distinction, proven financial performance, brand recognition, and future development potential in such a compelling package.

In an industry where memorable experiences increasingly define commercial success, Earth & Sky Dwellings stands as a reminder that the most valuable hospitality assets are often those that create lasting emotional connections between people and place. For the next owner, the investment is not merely measured in acreage, occupancy rates, or revenue performance. It is measured in the continued evolution of a destination that has already become part of thousands of travelers’ most cherished memories—and whose story is only beginning.

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