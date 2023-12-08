Fiji Airways and JetBlue Announce New Interline Partnership

Fiji Airways announced a new interline partnership with United States-based airline JetBlue. This collaboration allows guests to seamlessly purchase fares for both airlines on a single ticket, enabling smooth connections between Fiji Airways and JetBlue flights. Passengers will benefit from a comprehensive check-in process from the initial departure point to their final destination.

Andre Viljoen, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fiji Airways, warmly welcomes JetBlue, expressing great optimism about the potential for both airlines. He notes that this partnership will significantly facilitate travel for Americans wishing to visit Fiji, particularly those flying out of Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Americans who have been yearning for a holiday in Fiji will now find it much easier to connect onto our flights out of Los Angeles and San Francisco. Research tells us that many Americans have a misconception that Fiji is too far away, and difficult to get to. With this partnership, Fiji Airways has made it even more convenient to reach our Fijian paradise. We have been exploring innovative means to grow our footprint in the United States, and I am delighted that JetBlue has come onboard as an interline partner.

With a dedicated focus on the US market, Fiji Airways aims to expand its reach and enhance its acclaimed service to the East Coast, Utah, and Florida through this collaboration. The partnership with JetBlue also opens up opportunities for travelers beyond the US, leveraging the extensive domestic and international network of destinations offered by JetBlue.

This alliance benefits American travellers looking to explore Fiji and beyond and presents a favourable prospect for Fijians and other Pacific Islanders seeking to visit the United States or connect to various parts of the world through JetBlue’s widespread network.

Fiji Airways operates daily flights between Nadi and Los Angeles and up to five weekly flights between Nadi and San Francisco. The airline, founded in 1951, has a robust presence in over 15 countries and is a significant contributor to tourism in Fiji.