First in Fright Campaign Unveiled by Visit North Carolina

Visit North Carolina has introduced an intriguing campaign called “First in Fright,” drawing attention to the state’s mysterious attractions. From the mist-cloaked Great Smoky Mountains to the enigmatic Graveyard of the Atlantic, visitors are invited to explore otherworldly locales.

The campaign highlights a captivating eight-part podcast series titled “First in Fright,” along with a new NC Haunted Trail and accommodations that boast encounters with real and mythic entities. Enthusiasts can sign up online for updates on eerie occurrences like mysterious lights, ghostly apparitions, and inexplicable sounds that have sparked a generation’s curiosity.

According to Wit Tuttell, the executive director of Visit NC, “Although the timing suggests a Halloween theme, ‘First in Fright’ is inspired by long-standing tales rather than seasonal gimmicks.” For instance, the Brown Mountain Lights near Morganton have intrigued people for centuries, while other narratives have been passed down for decades—the tales challenge sceptics with their persistent mystery.

The “First in Fright” podcast guides curious adventurers to locales where enduring legends evade rational explanation—the Haunted Trail winds through Mountain Mysteries, Paranormal Piedmont, and the Creepy Coast. Adventurers will also find Spooky Stays—hotels where some guests are rumoured never to leave. For those seeking seasonal thrills, the campaign also includes a guide to Halloween events and attractions.

Unveiling Ghoulish Stories

Tuttell, who has spent the night in the “Pink Lady Room” at Asheville’s Omni Grove Park Inn, notes that ghost stories ignite the imagination. “The podcasts breathe life into these mysteries, leaving listeners to choose what they believe,” he adds.

The eight podcast episodes, layered with immersive soundscapes, showcase local storytellers and real-life accounts. Themes include Carolina Cryptids, Unexplained Phenomena, Old North Witches, and Traveling Terrors. Among stories to be discovered:

The Devil’s Tramping Ground: A barren clearing near Siler City reputed to be cursed. Adventurous campers can reserve a spot near this unusual circle.

Battleship North Carolina: This World War II relic in Wilmington is rife with tales of paranormal happenings—unexplained hatch openings, flickering lights, and sightings of a young sailor. Beyond tours, the site hosts special events courtesy of Haunted Rooms of America.

Brown Mountain Lights: Eerie lights have been seen above Linville Gorge near Morganton for centuries. Their sizes, shapes, and colours are ever-changing. Guides are available at the Discover Burke visitor centre.

Madison Dry Goods: This downtown Madison shop, partially located in a former funeral parlour, is linked to hauntings stemming from a 1929 family tragedy.

The podcast will be freely accessible on NCFirstInFright.com, Apple, Spotify, and other major platforms between today and October 1st.

North Carolina, known as the birthplace of flight, now aims to be recognized as leading in fright.