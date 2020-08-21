STR Releases Europe Hotel Performance for July 2020

Pin 0 Shares

The following report from STR reveals Europe’s hotel industry’s improved but low performance, according to July 2020 data.

Euro constant currency, July 2020 vs. July 2019

Occupancy: -66.4% to 26.5%

Average daily rate (ADR): -20.9% to EUR96.43

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -73.4% to EUR25.51

The absolute occupancy and RevPAR levels were up from June, but remained the lowest for any July on record in Europe.

Local currency, July 2020 vs. July 2019

United Kingdom

Occupancy: -67.1% to 28.0%

ADR: -36.3% to GBP66.74

RevPAR: -79.0% to GBP18.67

While up slightly from June, each metric was the lowest for any July in STR’s U.K. database.

Ireland

Occupancy: -62.6% to 32.6%

ADR: -24.6% to EUR106.94

RevPAR: -71.8% to EUR34.85

Each of the three key performance metrics were up significantly from June, but occupancy and RevPAR came in lower than any other July in STR’s Ireland database.