STR Releases Europe Hotel Performance for July 2020

- August 21st, 2020 10:22 am

Courtesy Fodele Beach Hotel.

The following report from STR reveals Europe’s hotel industry’s improved but low performance, according to July 2020 data.

Euro constant currency, July 2020 vs. July 2019

  • Occupancy: -66.4% to 26.5%
  • Average daily rate (ADR): -20.9% to EUR96.43
  • Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -73.4% to EUR25.51

The absolute occupancy and RevPAR levels were up from June, but remained the lowest for any July on record in Europe.

Local currency, July 2020 vs. July 2019

United Kingdom

  • Occupancy: -67.1% to 28.0%
  • ADR: -36.3% to GBP66.74
  • RevPAR: -79.0% to GBP18.67

While up slightly from June, each metric was the lowest for any July in STR’s U.K. database.

Ireland

  • Occupancy: -62.6% to 32.6%
  • ADR: -24.6% to EUR106.94
  • RevPAR: -71.8% to EUR34.85

Each of the three key performance metrics were up significantly from June, but occupancy and RevPAR came in lower than any other July in STR’s Ireland database.

