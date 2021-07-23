Pin 0 Shares

Coming to Heraklion’s Pancretan Stadium (Παγκρήτιο Στάδιο) on August 21st, Stelios Rokkos and Melina Aslanidou will perform in a special concert “Live your life.”

Two of Greece’s most beloved musical talents proclaim the time of the individual as protagonists in the great drama of our times, a moment to renew our joy of life. The Heraklion event begins Friday 23 August 2021, at 21:30.

Both Stelios Rokkos and Melina Aslanidou have lived by the motto and have “Lived their lives,” so the heartfelt performances upcoming are meant to enjoy collectively the timeless favorites of both artists, as well as the celebration of a new beginning.

The time has come to take our lives back, to live the summer, to enjoy, to sing, and to be free in our expressions. What better celebration can there be to spend an evening with two of Greece’s most beloved performing artists?

Stelios and Melina will also perform in Patras, Piraeus, Thessaloniki, and other Greece cities during the tour. Tickets and more information are available here. Concert goers are urged to arrive early at the stadium.