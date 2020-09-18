Squaremouth Data Reveals Top Destinations Impacted By COVID

Six months ago, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, impacting travel worldwide. New data from travel insurance experts at Squaremouth now reveals how travel to top tourist destinations has been affected since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.
Drastic Decrease in Travel to International Destinations
Prior to COVID-19, international trips made up 86% of all insured travel, but in the six months following the pandemic declaration, international trips account for only 47% of insured travel.
- The United States is the only top destination to see an increase in travelers for trips booked amidst the pandemic, all other top destinations have seen significant decreases.
|Top 10 Destinations6 Months Prior to Pandemic Declaration
|% Change in Number of TravelersPost-Pandemic Declaration
|US
|+7.48%
|Mexico
|-75.15%
|Italy
|-93.89%
|France
|-90.78%
|Canada
|-74.92%
|Spain
|-93.16%
|UK
|-84.27%
|The Bahamas
|-83.53%
|Israel
|-86.55%
|Costa Rica
|-91.64%
Accessible Destinations Replace Europe For American Travelers
European countries accounted for half of the top ten international destinations for American travelers prior to COVID-19. However, as COVID-19 caused travel restrictions for many European destinations, the UK and France are the only European countries to remain in the top ten international destinations.
- Accessible destinations like Mexico, Canada, and Caribbean countries now account for more than half of the top ten international destinations.
|Top 10 International Destinations6 Months Prior to Pandemic Declaration
|Top 10 International Destinations6 Months Post-Pandemic Declaration
|Mexico
|Mexico
|Italy
|Canada
|France
|UK
|Canada
|The Bahamas
|Spain
|US Virgin Islands
|UK
|Turks and Caicos
|The Bahamas
|Israel
|Israel
|Jamaica
|Costa Rica
|France
|Germany
|Australia
Methodology: Data is based on travel insurance policies purchased through Squaremouth between September 12, 2019 – September 11, 2020, for all future travel. Statistics reflect the comparison between the six month period prior to the pandemic declaration (Sept 12, 2019 – March 11, 2020) to the six month period after the pandemic was declared (March 12, 2020 – Sept 11, 2020) unless otherwise noted.
KEY CURRENT RESOURCE:
Squaremouth.com created the Coronavirus Pandemic Current Event Center which is updated daily with available travel insurance coverage and answers to FAQs as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.
ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH
SQUAREMOUTH compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth’s comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side. More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com.