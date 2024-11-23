Spain Fines Airlines €179 Million for Consumer Violations

Spain has fined five budget airlines €179 million for practices deemed harmful to consumers. The Spanish Ministry of Consumer Affairs sanctioned Ryanair, EasyJet, Vueling, Norwegian, and Volotea for multiple infractions, including extra charges for hand luggage and fees for seat reservations for children, disabled passengers, and their companions.

Ryanair: €107,775,777

Vueling: €39,264,412

EasyJet: €29,094,441

Norwegian: €1,610,001

Volotea: €1,189,000

These penalties, resulting from an extensive investigation, target conduct the ministry classified as unjust and exploitative toward passengers. The largest fine was levied on Ryanair, which was accused of applying disproportionate fees for services such as printing boarding passes at airport terminals.

Spain’s Consumer Affairs Minister, Pablo Bustinduy, emphasized the government’s stance on protecting rights, stating, “No corporation, however large, is exempt from adherence to the law.” He added that harmful practices would not be permitted as a basis for business models.

This is not the first time Spain has sanctioned airlines for consumer rights violations. In June 2024, the ministry imposed fines on the same carriers for similar actions. In June, the Spanish government reprimanded them for failing to operate within legal frameworks protecting passengers. Consumer rights groups such as the Consumers and Users Council have expressed satisfaction with these measures, calling them essential to safeguarding the public.

Key Prohibited Practices:

Charging extra fees for hand luggage in the cabin. Adding costs for seat selection for young children or individuals with disabilities requiring assistance. Refusing to accept cash for ticket payments at Spanish airports.

Ryanair has announced intentions to challenge the penalties, describing them as “unjustified and illegal.” Other airlines involved have similarly indicated plans to appeal the rulings through administrative or judicial channels.

The affected airlines uniformly announced plans to contest the ruling in court. Representatives claim the Ministry’s decisions could adversely impact travellers by raising ticket prices. Critics, such as the Airline Association (ALA), labelled these fines misguided interventions in free-market practices. The ALA further argued that Spain appears to be the only EU nation limiting cabin luggage charges.

The airlines defended their actions, stressing that changes to existing baggage and seat policies were neither feasible nor justified until judicial outcomes were settled. They warned that implementing such measures prematurely could harm passengers.